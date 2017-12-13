Register
14:45 GMT +3
13 December 2017
    Twitterians Go Wild as Network Rolls out New 'Threads' Feature

    The platform will now let its users to publish a whole bunch of connected posts (often referred to as a tweetstorm) in one go.

    In an attempt to boost its user-friendliness, Twitter is constantly reinventing itself. A few weeks ago, the company developers expanded the character limit of tweets. This time, they introduced a new feature that will make it easier for users to write multiple tweets threaded together and publish them in unison.

    "We're thrilled to share that we're making it simpler to thread Tweets together, and to find threads, so it's easier to express yourself on Twitter and stay informed," the company announced on December 12 in its official blog.

    Tweetstorms have been utilized for years but they have always been a pain to create. To share more information or tell a longer story, people previously had to apply some creativity: they stitched their tweets together via the comments section or just separately published numbered posts. Reading groups of tweets wasn't a simple business either: users had to unroll thousands of comments manually or use special apps and bots.

    The new feature sees Twitter users a plus-sign button to compose several tweets in the same window. Twitter will also mark threads with a "show this thread" label so that other people know there is more to read.

    Many users were delighted with the new feature.

    Several people insisted they now need an edit button like never before.

    However, a lot of netizens considered the novelty was unnecessary and will only blow Twitter's reputation as a place for quick and brief thoughts.

    The network was flooded with messages that ask the service to "ban Nazis" instead of adding unwanted changes. Similar "protests" by the platform's microbloggers have been held for months in an effort to draw greater attention to the issue of hate speech and harassment on the platform.

    Before it was officially launched, the multi-tweet threads feature has been tested for months. The update should be available to all users in "the coming weeks," the company wrote on its blog.

