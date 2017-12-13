Register
13:14 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Deputy Director for Research Activity of the SUSU Polytechnic Institute, Viktor Fyodorov

    SUSU Scientist Invents Electric Motor for Aerospace Equipment

    © Photo: Oleg Igoshin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    210

    One of the advantages of the electric motor is its reliability.

    Brought to you by the South Ural State University

    A team of scientists and engineers from the Polytechnic Institute of South Ural State University within Project 5-100 invented useful brushless electric motors for aerospace equipment.

    The operating principle of such a motor is the following: a system of constant highly efficient magnets of rare-earth elements is placed on the spinning part of the motor – the rotor; a system of conductive coils is placed on a stator. When switching current in these coils, the magnets start pursuing the traveling field and lug the rotor along.

    “Nowadays, all drones, quadcopters and electric helicopters use such electric motors as a main motion driver. The issue becomes the increasing of power of such machines and their implementation in manned aviation. The specificity of our motor is in the fact that it has the power of 3 kilowatt and an active system mass of about 750 grams. These characteristics are quite high and can be compared to product characteristics of foreign manufacturers,” says an associate professor of the Department of Aircrafts and Automatic Units of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, deputy director for research activity of the SUSU Polytechnic Institute, Viktor Fyodorov.

    These results had been achieved due to the use of a compacted engine configuration provided by 3D print technology for producing electric coils made of a light metal alloy with a current distributor of a variable cross-section. Engineering solutions used in the motor’s construction are presently being patented.

    READ MORE: SUSU Scientists Develop Educational Equipment and Software Using 3D Technologies

    One of the advantages of the electric motor is its reliability. When comparing the number of details composing a combustion engine and an electric motor of the same capacity, it is noticeable that the latter only has two components: a rotor and a stator. A piston engine has several times more moving components. When combining the use of electric motors and highly efficient electric energy sources, electric traction starts overtaking other engines by its characteristics, first of all, by its reliability.

    In addition, the use of electric motors is more environmentally compatible. The invention by SUSU scientists was developed by a group of scientists including: an associate professor of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering’s Department of Aircrafts and Automatic Units, Andrey Sogrin; a research fellow of the Department of Science and Innovation, Pavel Lykov; and an engineer of the Department of Mechatronics and Automatization, Vitaliy Varkentin, supervised by associate professor of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering’s Department of Aircrafts and Automatic Units, deputy director for research activity of the Polytechnic Institute, Viktor Fyodorov.

    Related:

    SUSU Scientists Develop Educational Equipment and Software Using 3D Technologies
    SUSU Develops Methods of Using Solar Collectors at Thermal Power Plants
    Distance Learning at SUSU is Now Available for Students From All Over the World
    Tags:
    drones, science, South Ural State University, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok