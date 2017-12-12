Register
20:35 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    This composite image provided by NASA on Thursday, June 30, 2016 shows auroras on the planet Jupiter. This image produced by NASA using a photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in spring 2014, and ultraviolet observations of the auroras in 2016.

    NASA's Juno Spacecraft Looks Into the Depths of Jupiter's Great Red Spot (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ ESA/Hubble
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The mission has revealed a number of fascinating observations including the fact that Jupiter's Great Red Spot, which is much wider than Earth, penetrates well below the clouds deep into the planet’s atmosphere.

    NASA's Juno spacecraft, which left Earth in 2011, collected data during its first pass over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot in July 2017. The findings were announced during the annual American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans.

    "One of the most basic questions about Jupiter's Great Red Spot is: how deep are the roots?" Scott Bolton, Juno's principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, was reported by NASA as saying. 

    The waxing Moon
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Trump to Sign Directive, Ordering NASA to Send US Astronauts to Moon, Mars - White House
    "Juno data indicate that the solar system's most famous storm is almost one-and-a-half Earths wide, and has roots that penetrate about 200 miles (300 kilometers) into the planet's atmosphere,” he added.

    The Great Red Spot is a giant oval of crimson-colored clouds in Jupiter's southern hemisphere. It has storm wind speeds greater than any storm on Earth measuring 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) in width. 

    The Great Red Spot, which is 1.3 times as wide as Earth, has been monitored by astronomers since 1830.

    When NASA's Voyagers 1 and 2 traveled by Jupiter on their way to Saturn and beyond, in 1979, the Great Red Spot was twice Earth's diameter. Based on the measurements taken by Earth-based telescopes today, the spot has diminished in width by one-third and height by one-eighth.

    The Six Sisters, a mosaic of Jupiter made in photoshop based on photos from Juno's last three flybys.
    © Gervasio Robles
    Snooping Spouse: NASA’s Juno Probe Snaps Fabulous Pictures of Jupiter (PHOTOS)
    Other revelations made by Juno include that Jupiter has two previously uncharted radiation zones. The zone includes energetic hydrogen, oxygen and sulfur ions moving at almost light speed.

    "The closer you get to Jupiter, the weirder it gets," according to Heidi Becker, Juno's radiation monitoring investigation lead at JPL, NASA reported.

    "We knew the radiation would probably surprise us, but we didn't think we'd find a new radiation zone that close to the planet. We only found it because Juno's unique orbit around Jupiter allows it to get really close to the cloud tops during science collection flybys, and we literally flew through it,” Becker said.

    Juno also discovered features of a high-energy heavy ion population within the inner edges of Jupiter's “relativistic electron radiation belt, a region dominated by electrons moving close to the speed of light,” NASA reported.

    Juno launched on August 5, 2011, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and arrived in orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016. To date, it has completed eight science passes over Jupiter. 

    Juno's ninth pass around the giant planet will be on December 16, 2017.

    Related:

    Large Asteroid Soars Past Earth, NASA Didn't Notice
    Flying Object Confirmed: NASA Confirms Reports of Fireball in Florida Skies
    The Planet is Breathing: NASA Releases Historic 20-Year Earth Timelapse
    By Jove! Ten-Year Hunt for Jupiter-Esque Exoplanet Finally Bears Fruit
    King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System
    Tags:
    space, report, images, Juno, Jupiter, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok