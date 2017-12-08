Register
20:48 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Earth

    Scientists Capture Mysterious Sounds Permanently Produced by Earth

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40

    For the first time, Earth’s eerie vibrating noise has been recorded from the bottom of the ocean by scientists, but they still don’t know exactly why our planet hums.

    A team led by Martha Deen at the Paris Institute of Earth Physics carried out a pioneering experiment and recorded the Earth's hum from deep under the sea.

    "The Earth's hum is the permanent free oscillations of the Earth recorded in the absence of earthquakes," scientists wrote in the study published in Geophysical Research Letters.

    Mars
    CC0
    Place Your Bets: Who Will Be First to Get a Man on Mars, Boeing or Space X?
    The sound with frequencies between 2.9 and 4.5 millihertz is inaudible to human ears — it's about 10,000 times below the limits of our hearing. However, from time to time people have reported hearing an unusual low-frequency noise. Scientists have been trying to capture this hum since 1959, but Japanese scientists only proved its existence in 1998.

    The researchers of the Paris Institute of Earth Physics first gathered observation data from 57 seismometer stations collected during 11 months on the seafloor in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar. After that, they painstakingly removed any sources of interference from identified sources, including the signals caused by ocean infragravity waves, seafloor currents and electronic glitches. What they had left was Earth's hum.

    Black hole
    CC0
    Oldest Black Hole the Size of 800 Million Suns Found at the Edge of the Universe
    It still remains unclear what causes the hum. According to one suggestion, it can be caused by waves bashing against the sea floor across the planet or by the effect of atmospheric turbulence, but the latter could only explain part of the vibration's loudness, scientists noted.

    Besides hoping to discover the origin of Earth's hum, the team believes their research could help map the planet's interior, which is usually done using seismic data from earthquakes. Because the hum is constant, geologists wouldn't need to wait for earthquakes for data.

    Related:

    Big Noise: Mysterious 'Boom' Sounds Heard Across the Globe Scare People (VIDEO)
    Creepy 'Trumpet' Sound Emanates From Iranian Sky
    Tags:
    scientists, research, mystery, sound, planet, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok