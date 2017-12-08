Register
05:16 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Khalifa Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, center, receives a United States of America flag and other memorabilia from the 1971 Apollo 14 lunar mission from Kallman Worldwide during the third day of the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015.

    Emirate of the Stars: UAE Announces Ambitious Astronaut Program

    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    Tech
    Get short URL
    215

    The United Arab Emirates has set its eyes on the stars. The nation’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, announced that the country would be sending UAE astronauts to the International Space Station by 2022.

    Maktoum, who is also the UAE's vice president and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, made a statement on Thursday announcing the launch of the astronaut program. "The people of the UAE will break barriers," he said.

    "There is no power strong enough to stand in the way of those who believe nothing is impossible. Our ambitious goals are fueled by dedicated people, who support us until, without hesitation or skepticism, we succeed."

    This undated handout photo from NASA shows astronaut Kate Rubins aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit decorated by childhood cancer patients at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. NASA said Rubins will chat from the space station with patients during a 20-minute call on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    Russia's Progress MS-07 Spacecraft to Deliver Spacesuit Painted by Cancer Patients to ISS

    The program will be open to application by Emirati men and women with college degrees. Applicants will undergo a "most competitive" vetting process to select an astronaut corps by 2019. They will then undergo months of training before the final team is selected.

    "Astronauts should be fit and in good health to ensure they are able to fly to space," the application states. "This does not mean we are looking for Olympic athletes, but mobility and some strength is required. In addition, candidates should also be able to demonstrate that they have the personality to be able to work as part of a team."

    The UAE has been making waves in the space race since the founding of their $5.4 billion space agency in 2014: they have also announced their plans to become the first Arab country to send an unmanned probe to Mars, by 2021.

    Mars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UAE Aims to Launch Its First Ever Mars Mission in 2020

    Their long-term goal is to build the first permanent human settlement on Mars sometime in the next 100 years. "Human ambitions have no limits, and whoever looks into the scientific breakthroughs in the current century believes that human abilities can realise the most important human dream," Maktoum said during the announcement of the project in February.

    Maktoum has become the face of the UAE's burgeoning space program, with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) carrying his name.

    Several Middle Eastern nations have sent a citizen to space before, but never aboard their own vessel. Saudi Arabia and Syria have both seen their citizens leave Earth's atmosphere, but aboard American and Soviet missions, respectively. Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon also spent time in space aboard NASA's Space Shuttle Columbia, but he was killed along with the rest of the crew during a re-entry accident in 2003. Iran has sent animals to space aboard their own rockets, but never a person.

    Related:

    Saudi-UAE Partnership Outside GCC Signals Deepening Rift in Region
    'GULFing Buddies': UAE Announces New Alliance With Saudi Arabia
    UAE Denies Houthis' Claims About Firing Missile Toward Abu Dhabi - Reports
    Egypt's Former PM Detained in UAE, Set to Be Deported to Cairo - Reports
    Digging Deep: UAE Schoolboy Buys Luxurious Car Number Plate for $400k
    Tags:
    United Arab Emirates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok