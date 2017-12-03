Chinese President Xi Hopes Sovereignty to Be Respected in Cyberspace

The address was made amid the ongoing World Internet Conference, which is being attended by Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma and the CEOs of other tech giants.

"We hope to respect sovereignty in the cyberspace together with the international community, develop the spirit of partnership, solve common problems together through consultations, jointly promote development, jointly protect security and use the benefits," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written message to the participants of the fourth World Internet Conference that began on Sunday.

According to China's security strategy, Beijing vows to crack down on cybercrime, protect national security and ensure international cooperation. The law allows security agencies to take measures, including freezing assets, against organizations or individuals suspected of interfering with or attacking China's information infrastructure.

The annual World Internet Conference, which will last until Tuesday, will focus on artificial intelligence, fighting poverty with the help of the Internet, the global digital economy as well as international cooperation on countering attempts to use cyberspace for terrorism.

This year, the conference will be attended by more than 1,500 people from 80 countries, including Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, Apple CEO Tim Cook, founder and CEO of Kaspersky Lab Eugene Kaspersky, Robert Elliot Kahn, who was one of the inventors of basic Internet protocols, and many others.