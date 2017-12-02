Soyuz-2.1 Rocket Successfully Puts Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit (VIDEO)

"The middle-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b successfully put the satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry into orbit at the set time," the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.
The rocket was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region at 10:43 GMT earlier on Saturday.
Пуск ракеты-носителя среднего класса «Союз-2.1б» с космодрома #Плесецк pic.twitter.com/DyVpIcDKwo— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) 2 декабря 2017 г.
This is the fourth launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome since the beginning of the year, with the previous one taking place on September 22, when a Glonass-M navigation satellite was sent into orbit.
