Register
02:42 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    International Space Station

    NASA Sends Strange Cargo of E.coli, Lasers, Pizza and Gifts to ISS

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 25411

    On Sunday, NASA launched a spacecraft from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia carrying an interesting combination of supplies including E.coli, lasers, gifts and pizza.

    Approximately a quarter of the cargo aboard the commercial space company Orbital ATK's Antares rocket will be used for the E.coli AntiMicrobial Satellite (EcAMSat) mission. The purpose of this mission is to test how microgravity affects the antibiotic resistance of E.coli, the common bacteria that often infects humans through contaminated food, causing diarrhea, vomiting and urinary tract infections. 

    Spaceflight
    © Photo: Pixabay
    NASA Pulls Study on Health Hazards Caused by Long Space Flights

    Scientists are interested in determining whether E.coli's antibiotic resistance properties change in space, where the lack of gravity has been shown to decrease human immunity. Recent experiments on board the International Space Station (ISS) have already shown that bacteria "shapeshifts" itself against antibiotics in space, developing antibiotic resistance quicker than on Earth.

    "Antibiotic resistance could pose a danger to astronauts, especially since microgravity has been shown to weaken human immune response," NASA wrote in a statement Friday.

    "The experiment will expose two strains of E.coli, one with a resistance gene, the other without, to three different doses of antibiotics, then examine the viability of each group. Results from this investigation could contribute to determining appropriate antibiotic dosages to protect astronaut health during long-duration human spaceflight and help us understand how antibiotic effectiveness may change as a function of stress on Earth," the statement added. 

    A flying car
    © YouTube/All About AMAZING
    Uber and NASA Will Launch Flying Cars and UberAir by 2020

    The cargo also includes equipment to test compact laser-based communications that fit in small aircraft in order to test the functionality of the technology and determine how communication speeds with space and Earth are affected.

    "Traditional laser communication systems use transmitters that are far too large for small spacecraft. The Optical Communication Sensor Demonstration (OCSD) tests the functionality of laser-based communications using CubeSats that provide a compact version of the technology," NASA wrote in the Friday statement.

    "Results from OCSD could lead to significantly enhanced communication speeds between space and Earth and a better understanding of laser communication between small satellites in low-Earth orbit," the statement added.

    With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, the cargo also includes pizza and ice cream for the six astronauts on board. Even though ISS astronauts usually eat dry or freeze-dried food like crackers and dehydrated mashed potatoes, this time the spacecraft includes a "cool box" with fresh fruits and vegetables. ISS

    Deputy Program Manager Dan Hartman also said that the cargo includes Christmas gifts.

    Related:

    NASA Postpones Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Launch
    Uber and NASA Will Launch Flying Cars and UberAir by 2020
    NASA Pulls Study on Health Hazards Caused by Long Space Flights
    Asteroids Photobomb NASA's Hubble Telescope Images of Distant Galaxies (PHOTOS)
    NASA Spooky Space 'Sounds' Serve Up Intergalactic Treat for Halloween
    Tags:
    e.coli, ISS, research, space, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok