Register
20:40 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Social networks

    Study Reveals How Even Small Mainstream News Outlets Shape Public Discussion

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20310

    A new study has revealed how even mainstream media outlets can sway public discussion, and strongly influence large discussions on social media platforms such as Twitter.

    Despite declining revenues and criticism from US President Donald Trump, mainstream media outlets — even smaller ones — are still able to sway public discussion, according to a five-year-long study conducted by Harvard University, which found when news organizations ran a number of stories on controversial topics in close succession, they significantly boosted public conversations about these topics.

    ​Assessing the influence of news media is difficult — after all, researchers are precluded from monitoring activity in voting booths, or private discussions about politics between friends and peers.

    Moreover, news organizations are rarely willing to allow outsiders interfere with their output — the Harvard researchers found this out directly, as it took five years get 48 US news organizations to agree to run their experiment, hence the length of the operation.

    Instead of simply tracking the outlets that were already publishing, and analyzing the content's impact on public opinion, the researchers adopted an approach similar to that used in clinical trials to evaluate the effects of drugs.

    They manipulated the type of news stories run, and then assigned a "treatment" week when stories would run, and a "control" week when they wouldn't. This way they could tell whether those particular stories had any effect on public discussion.   

    ​Most participating outlets were small, with under 200,000 pageviews per month during Summer 2017 — a few were midsized, such as Wisconsin-based magazine The Progressive, which generated over 250,000 pageviews per month.

    Nonprofit news organization Truthout, based in Chicago, Illinois, represented a large outlet, with an estimated two million page views per month.

    The Study

    The team, led by Professor Gary King, director of the Institute for Quantitative Social Science at Harvard University, asked groups of two to five of these news outlets to write stories on broad policy areas, including race, immigration, climate, and reproductive rights.

    ​For example, if the broad area was technology policy, the specific story might be what Uber drivers thought about self-driving cars. The outlets could choose the policy area, the stories to cover, and the type of articles to write, such as investigative reports or opinion pieces — but researchers could reject a story if it was outside a specific policy area.

    Then, the researchers tossed a coin to decide during which of two consecutive weeks these clusters of stories on the same topics would run. Finally, they measured the number of tweets about both the specific stories, and surrounding broader policy issues during the week when the stories ran, compared to the week they didn't.

    Influencing Minds

    The team found Twitter posts on these topics increased by nearly 63 percent over the week in which the stories were posted — on average, American users wrote over 13,000 additional social media posts about specific policy areas on the day the stories ran on them, and in the subsequent five days. What's more, the cluster of stories swayed opinion by 2.3 percent in the ideological direction of opinion articles, clearly suggesting news media has a the ability to alter individual beliefs.

    Bundestag
    © Flickr/ Frank Haase
    Germans Want National Media to Be Free of US, NATO Influence - Lawmaker
    The team ran the experiment 35 times, and observed stories boosted posting by men and women alike, as well as by people living in different US regions, with different political orientations and influence on Twitter. Though they didn't disclose the results for individual outlets for confidentiality reasons, they could show removing larger outlets from the analysis didn't change the effect on public conversation much, suggesting that no single large news organization was responsible for the increase.

    However, if the researchers had recruited large mainstream outlets, the spike in discussion would inevitably have been much bigger. When the team examined stories published by The New York Times on topics such as how fracking affects the quality of drinking water, they found Twitter posts about the broader issue of water quality increased by 300 percent in a mere day.

    It's perhaps important to note only an approximate 20 percent of US citizens use Twitter, so the results may not be comprehensively applicable outside social media. Likewise, whether social media discussions have the capacity to actually change minds on fundamental issues is a question that remains unanswered.

    The research does underline how Twitter users are an important element of the media's significant agenda-setting power, and exacerbate the mainstream echo-chamber that amplifies certain stories and angles, and ignores others.

    The researchers hope to conduct further experiments to find out whether collaborative projects, such as the "Panama Papers" investigation have more seismic effects on public discussion.

    Related:

    Nearly 60 Percent of Americans Think Mainstream Media Coverage Biased - Poll
    Exposed: Project Veritas Takes on Mainstream Media’s ‘Coercive Nature’
    'Like a More Elegant 3rd Reich': How German Mainstream Media Mold Public Opinion
    Who Benefits From Mainstream Media Scaremongering Over US-North Korea Crisis
    Tags:
    western mainstream, mainstream corporate media, mainstream media failure, social media, Harvard, Twitter, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok