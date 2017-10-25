Register
16:47 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kaspersky Lab

    US Lawmaker Asks Trump Administration to Declassify Kaspersky Lab Information

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Amid continuing pressure on Kaspersky Lab company in the US, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen has sent a letter to Donald Trump's administration calling for new steps toward the Russian software company.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of US President Donald Trump should immediately declassify information on the Russian software company Kaspersky Lab due to its potential threat to US national security, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said in a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats.

    In the letter, Shaheen noted Kaspersky Lab software was used by Russian intelligence services to get highly-sensitive data by targeting the computer of a National Security Agency employee's home computer.

    Cybersecurity
    CC0 / Pixabay
    European Companies, Including Russian, Hit by Cyberattacks - Kaspersky, Group-IB
    Shaheen also voiced concern about Kaspersky Lab's long-standing links to the Kremlin, according to the letter.

    Over the past several weeks, a number of US media outlets have reported about Kaspersky Lab’s alleged spying on its US customers on behalf of Russian intelligence services. However, no substantive evidence has been provided, and none of the officials making such accusations have openly spoken out.

    In September, the US Department of Homeland Security told state agencies and departments to stop using Kaspersky Lab products over their potential threat to US cybersecurity. The company has denied all cyber-espionage allegations.

    READ MORE: Kaspersky Lab to Open Source Code for Independent Review Amid Pressure in US

    Kaspersky Lab employees at work in the company's office in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    ‘There’s No Evidence’: Kaspersky Lab ‘Victim’ of Anti-Russian ‘Political Climate’ in DC, Says Analyst
    Kaspersky Lab CEO Eugene Kaspersky has refuted all the allegations spread by the media regarding the Russian cybersecurity company’s involvement in spying on US users through its products, calling such claims groundless and paranoiac.

    In wake of the accusations, the company announced on October 24 that it would submit its source code for an independent review within a new information transparency policy to ensure trust on the side of its clients

    Related:

    Kaspersky CEO Calls Allegations of Spying on US Citizens 'Groundless Paranoia'
    Kaspersky Lab to Keep Offering Software to US Customers
    Kaspersky Lab: 'We've Never Helped Any Government With Cyberespionage Efforts'
    Tags:
    Kaspersky Lab, Daniel Coats, Elaine Duke, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok