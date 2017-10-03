Register
23:23 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    An artist's impression of gravitational waves generated by binary neutron stars

    Sputnik EXCLUSIVE: Physics Nobel Prize Winner Feels 'A Little Embarrassed'

    © NASA. R. Hurt/Caltech-JPL
    Tech
    Get short URL
    138320

    The 2017 Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to LIGO and Virgo observatory physicists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne for their contributions in the detection of gravitational waves. Sputnik contacted Dr. Thorne to congratulate him and his colleagues, and to get his reaction on winning the prize.

    "I was overwhelmed by this, even though it was expected," Thorne said, speaking to Radio Sputnik by telephone on Tuesday.  

    "I was also a little disappointed, because the success of LIGO in discovering gravitational waves, the success in creating a whole new way of doing astronomy is the result of the collaborative efforts of more than a thousand scientists and engineers. Among those, there are perhaps a hundred that were absolutely crucial; this could not really have happened without them," the theoretical physicist humbly added.

    Laureates (L-R) Rainer Weiss, Barry C Barish and Kip S Thorne are pictured on a display during the announcement of the 2017 Nobel Prize winners in Physics on October 3, 2017, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm
    © AFP 2017/ Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Winners of 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics: Facts & Details
    "So an award like this really should be going to the team of people who were primarily responsible, which is far, far larger than the three of us."

    Thorne speculated that he was nominated "because I set the vision for the science that might be done…But I feel a little embarrassed with this award, because it really should belong to so many others."

    In this regard, the scientist, widely considered as one of the world's leading experts on the astrophysical implications of Einstein's general theory of relativity, said that he sees himself as accepting the award on behalf of everyone who helped to earn it.

    Asked to comment on the implications of his collective's discovery, Thorne said it was of paramount importance to discovering the secrets of the universe.

    "The laws of nature as we understand them (due largely to Albert Einstein) say that there are only two kinds of waves that can propagate across the universe or bring us an understanding of what's going on on the other side of the universe: electromagnetic waves are one, and include x-rays, light, radio waves, gamma rays. The other is gravitational waves," the physicist explained. 

    Aliens
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Carbon Chauvinism': How Do Scientists Really Perceive Aliens
    "400 years ago, Gallileo made a little optical telescope, pointed it at the sky and discovered the moons of Jupiter. Thereby, he created modern electromagnetic astronomy. What the LIGO-Vertigo collaboration has done is similarly create gravitational astronomy, the only other kind of astronomy that will be done with waves propagating across the universe."

    "Just as electromagnetic astronomy has revealed enormously fascinating and amazing things about the richness of our universe over these intervening 400 years, gravitational astronomy is likely to do the same thing over the next 400 years. So this is opening up something that's really fantastic for the human race in terms of exploring the universe."

    Thorne explained the reason it has taken scientists so long to come up with detectors to actually measure gravitational waves comes down to the immense difficulty of doing so. The scientist admitted that when Dr. Rainer Weiss, the primary inventor of these detectors, first described to him how they would work, he thought it would be impossible. 

    "He convinced me otherwise, through detailed discussions and [studies], but it's unbelievably hard, because these motions are so tiny," Thorne said, referring to the complex instruments which were designed, built and perfected over a period of 40 years to measure the gravitational waves.

    Globe
    CC0
    Physicists Make First Ever Intercontinental Conference Via Quantum Communication Satellite
    Finally, asked about what the practical uses for gravitational wave detectors may be, Thorne said that up to several generations, and perhaps centuries, will pass before gravitational waves become a practical part of human technology, since their main use is the exploration of the universe. This includes the observation of cosmic storms produced by collisions of black holes, the collisions of neutron stars, which cause fantastical outbursts of light and gravitational waves, and more.

    "In the longer run (the next 10-20 years), we will watch the birth of the universe, watch the birth of the fundamental forces; gravitational waves are the only kind of radiation that is so penetrating that when it's created in the earliest moments of the universe, it travels unscathed to us, bringing with it the information about what was going on in those earliest moments."

    "So gravitational waves will be the tool for exploring how the universe was born, how it inflated rapidly early on, how the electric force was born, and so forth. This is all in the next 20 years. What happens in the next 400 years, the analogue from Galileo to today, I don't know, but it is undoubtedly going to be fantastic," Thorn concluded.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok