Head’s Up: Russian Developers Make Smartphones Safer for Busy Drivers (VIDEO)

Russian developers have found a solution to safer driving, which lets drivers use a smartphone for navigation and communication without having to take their eyes off the road. Here is what it is.

Russian startup HUDWAY, which was set up in 2013, has just revealed its smart device, which enables a driver to get directions, receive calls, texts and control music without taking their eyes off the car in front.

Ivan Klabukov, CEO and co-founder of the company, explained to Sputnik that the head-up display (HUD) device, which they developed, is similar the premium built-in option in luxurious vehicles: it projects data onto the windscreen of the car, right in front of the driver's eyes.

HUDWAY Cast, the name of the device, is an external display for a smartphone, which wirelessly connects with it and streams all the applications, projecting it in the driver's line of sight, which is of particular help for those who spend hours behind the wheel every day such as truck drivers, taxi drivers, public transportation drivers and everyday commuters amongst others.

The driver can mount a phone onto a magnetic holder where it could be comfortably reached with quick swipes and taps to answer calls, send quick message templates, share the location, or switch audio tracks, all visible to the driver in the windscreen.

The hardware has been created in partnership with one of the leading aftermarket HUD manufacturers, Chinese Carrobot, and is based on their Carrobot C2 Lite model.

Ivan Klabukov hopes that Russia, China, US, Brazil, Germany and France will become major distribution market's for the company.