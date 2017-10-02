Register
17:03 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Tires

    Never Tired: Finland Turns Bald Tires Into Oil to Help Nature, Cut Fuel Import

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12010

    Finland is getting ready to turn discarded tires into oil as part of an ambitious plan to help the environment and reduce the demand for imported fossil fuels.

    After radically upgrading an old method, the Salo-based company Ecomation is ready to open a tire recycling facility in the town of Nokia later in October, where up to 8,000 tons of waste tires per year will be processed, virtually no emissions at all.

    Using the method of pyrolysis, which involves heating materials at high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment, used car and truck tires will effectively become oil that can later be used for heating. Alternatively, it may be further refined into diesel or petrol.

    The high heat breaks the tires down into individual components, such as oil, carbon, gases and steel, facilitating their extraction for subsequent re-use. Earlier attempts of the method have been made in Finland, but were not successful on a large scale.

    Bacon
    © Flickr/ Kim Ahlström
    Burning Fat for a Better World: Finns to Convert Grease Waste Into Diesel Fuel
    According to Ecomation CEO Tommi Pajala, this is a unique concept that will reduce resource-poor Finland's demand for imported fuels.

    "Ours is the first pyrolysis plant in Finland that extracts oil from tires on an industrial scale, and our Nokia facility is the most modern and safest of its kind in the world," a proud Tommi Pajala told Finnish national broadcaster Yle, admitting that the sophisticated technology took a solid eight years to develop.

    The method has reportedly generated interest from abroad, and Pajala contended that the concept will be an export product in the future.

    "We believe that this has a good chance of becoming a successful product where you can make generate clean energy from waste," Pajala argued.

    A scientist prepares protein samples for analysis (File)
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Brave New World: Finnish Researchers Create Protein 'Out of Thin Air'
    At present, Finland already recycles most of the 50,000 tons of waste tires that motorists annually go through. Some of them are retreaded and used again, but most are recycled into other materials or simply incinerated. Tires that get recycled are used as a whole, chopped, or ground up and used in the manufacture of various road asphalt products. Waste tires are also used in products like artificial grass on football pitches and playground surfaces.

    The town of Nokia, where the factory will be located, is known around the world as the headquarters of the Nokian Tyres giant, which produces tires for cars, trucks, buses and heavy-duty equipment and operates the world's only permanent winter tire testing facility.

    ​Tracing its production back to 1932 and currently employing some 4,400 people, Nokian Tyres had sales of $1.65 billion in 2016.

    Related:

    Out of Head: Microplastics in Seawater Makes Fish Go Nuts
    Two Birds With One Stone: Swedish Researchers Turning Feathers Into Food
    Ding-a-Ling! Helsinki Wheels Out First Aid on 'MedCycles'
    Traffic Island: Small Finnish Archipelago Has EU's Highest Carbon Footprint
    Tags:
    fuel, environment, tires, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok