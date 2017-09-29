Register
13:14 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Woman

    Sex in Space Could Derail Mars Mission, Secret NASA Report Says

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 32610

    A mixed-gender crew would endanger the journey to Mars and back due the risk of male and female space travelers getting frisky during their one-and-a-half-year mission, an unreleased NASA study reportedly concluded.

    Speaking recently at the New Scientist Live festival in London, Helen Sherman, the first British astronaut in space, said that the space agency did research on the issue "some years ago" and concluded that mixed-gender crews should be banned from traveling to the Red Planet. The study, however, was not released, according to the astronaut.

    "NASA has never released it, but it was done to see exactly the kind of crew makeup was necessary for the reason we have already alluded to. It found that the crew should be the same gender: all men or all women," she was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

    There are also two kinds of problems space travelers could face if they were to do horizontal hokey-pokey on board of a spacecraft. First, women could get pregnant and it is unclear what the effect on the baby would be. Moreover, affections could result in unpredictable group dynamics, including quarrels due to jealousy, etc.

    Mars surface
    © NASA. JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    Trial Run: NASA Researcher Claims Mars Colony 'Perfectly Scientifically Achievable'
    Sherman claimed that all-female crews would be the best option for the Mars mission because women are "more collaborative" while men are very likely to fight over who is the leader.

    Despite the fact that the journey to Mars will be possible only in the long term, NASA is planning to establish a colony on Mars by 2030. In June, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that a city on the Red Planet with a million inhabitants could be achievable within 50 years.

    Recently, NASA completed its eight-month-long Mars simulation experiment on the world's largest active volcano, involving a crew of four men and two women. Its goal was to study the psychological impact a long-term space mission would have on astronauts.

    Related:

    Life on Mars Simulation on Earth's Largest Volcano Comes to a 'Gratifying' End
    Is There Life on Mars? US Government Grills NASA on Red Planet's Alien History
    Mars Orbiter Spots Curiosity Rover Exploring Mars (PHOTO)
    Men's Health: The More Porn You Watch, the Less Sex You Have?
    Tags:
    journey to Mars, sex, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok