Register
18:46 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Tycho Brahe star shines in gamma rays

    Wrapped in a Mystery, Inside an Enigma: How Most Known Supernova Emerged

    CC BY 2.0 / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Tycho Brahe
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 9310

    Russian astronomer Marat Gilfanov managed to shed light on the origin of the world-famous supernova that flared up in the sky in 1572 and drastically changed scientists' perspective of astronomy at the time.

    "The explosion of the [Tycho Brahe] supernova in the constellation of Cassiopeia in 1572 showed the whole world that the sky is not perennial as Aristotle wrote, and that the universe is constantly evolving," Russian astronomer Marat Gilfanov and his foreign colleagues said in a study published by the journal Nature Astronomy.

    To understand the essence of the study, a small introduction to the nature of supernova might be needed.

    Dark Ages of Space

    So-called la type supernovas arise from white dwarfs – the old, small "burnt out" stars which have used up all of their own energy sources. They sometimes emerge in binary star systems, consisting of either two white dwarfs, or a white dwarf and a red giant star.

    In the first case, the supernova explodes when the dwarfs merge, and in the second – the blast occurs as a result of the accumulation of the giant's matter on the surface of the smaller star, according to the study.

    SN 1572 Tycho's Supernova
    CC0 / NASA/JPL-Caltech/WISE Team / Tycho's Supernova
    SN 1572 Tycho's Supernova

    Supernovas of the first type explode with approximately the same brightness, due to the physical processes that control their development. This phenomenon was used by Sol Perlmutter, Adam Riess and Brian Schmidt to show the accelerating expansion of the universe, for which they received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011.

    The explosion is typically followed by disappearance of at least one star and emergence of a hot and luminous cloud of red-hot plasma, as well as a spate of heavy elements that appeared during the explosion. It continues to shine for few thousand years before it completely cools and fades.

    GK Persei
    © NASA. CXC/SAO
    Super-Fast, Super-Strange Star May Be Evidence of New Type of Supernova
    The remains of such supernovas are very rare, and they understandably attract astronomers' attention. This is why the origin of the star that generated the Tycho Brahe supernova remains a mystery for scientists, the study said.

    Some scientists believe that this star was formed by a pair of white dwarfs, while others suggest that the supernova's ancestor was a single white dwarf "vampire" sucking matter from a nearby star which was then thrown out by an explosion from a gas cloud.

    The Mysteries of Tycho Brahe

    To resolve the mystery, Gilfanov and his colleagues decided to deal with what they called "cosmic paleontology"; they studied a nebula which emerged after the supernova explosion in 1572, in a bid to detect traces of its possible ancestors.

    The scientists proceeded from the assumption that all the stars are located not in an absolutely empty space, but are surrounded by a large amount of ionized or neutral matter. The fate of a star affected by this matter depends on its mass and physical properties.

    For example, if a white dwarf star starts to "steal" matter from a neighboring star, it will become very hot and start producing large amounts of X-rays and other forms of ionizing radiation that will specifically change a gas "cocoon", in which the future supernova will emerge.

    In the case of pairs of white dwarfs, nothing of the sort will happen, and they will not change their behavior until their merger and the start of the explosion. Relying on this idea, scientists analyzed the properties of matter at the very boundary between the hot remains of the Tycho Bfrahe supernova and the cold interstellar gas environment.

    White dwarf
    © NASA.
    Mighty Star: White Dwarf Surprisingly Survives Supernova
    Their alculations revealed that the degree of ionization of interstellar matter was very low, which immediately indicated that the 1572 explosion could not have been generated by a white dwarf that "stole"  too much matter from a neighboring star.

    So it is safe to say that the Tycho Brahe supernova emerged as a result of activity of a pair of white dwarfs rather than a white dwarf "vampire". Scientists suggested that the same process pertains to other la type supernovas, something that is expected to be confirmed in the not-so-distant future.

    Related:

    Astronomers: Supernova Created Our Solar System
    Record-Setting Supernova Actually a Black Hole Violently Eating a Star
    Scientists Identify Supernova Ashes in Magnetic Fossils
    Tags:
    constellation, star, supernova, universe, scientists, development, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok