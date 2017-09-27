Register
03:35 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Signals

    Forget Mystery Inc.! Scientists Call on IceCube to Solve Radio Burst Phenomena

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 136 0 0

    For 10 years, scientists have been baffled by mysterious fast radio bursts coming out from deep space, but with the help of IceCube, the world's most sensitive neutrino telescope, they might finally get some overdue answers.

    Fast radio bursts, also known as FRBs, have long since been dubbed "alien signals" by some, but according to astronomers, E.T. likely isn't sending the people of Earth a coded message.

    Galaxy Cluster
    © NASA. CXC/CEA/T
    ET on the Line? Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Galaxy Stump Astronomers
    No one knows what they really are or where they actually come from, but the strange signals were first discovered in 2007 by scientists reviewing radio observation data from Australia's Parkes Observatory collected in 2001.

    "It's a new class of astronomical events," Justin Vandenbroucke, a physicist from the University of Wisconsin, who is calling on IceCube to offer concrete answers, said in a statement. "We know very little about FRBs in general."

    For Vandenbroucke, the goal is to use IceCube to see if high-energy neutrinos are generated coincident with FRBs. If so, the lab coats would then have a lead on what's generating the phenomena and even the physics of the environment it's created from.

    Supported by the National Science Foundation, the IceCube, situated at the South Pole, is a neutrino detector that's composed of 5,160 optical modules. Considering how fleeting neutrinos are — just lasting a few milliseconds — the IceCube is designed to record the movements of the "nearly massless particles generated, presumably, by dense, violent objects," the Wisconsin-Madison reported.

    According to the officials the "violent objects" causing the signals could be triggered by supermassive black holes, galaxy clusters or even energetic cores from star-forming galaxies.

    Since embarking on their study, Vandenbroucke and his team have examined nearly 30 FRBs, including 17 signals from the FRB 121102, which is the only FRB known to repeat, in a galaxy some 3 billion lights-years away.

    Artist’s impression of the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 from close to one of its planets
    © Photo: ESO/M. Kornmesser
    What’s Out There? Near-Earth Red Dwarf Star Emitting Unexplained Radio Signals
    Unfortunately, they've turned up empty-handed so far.

    "We can say that the amount of energy emitted by each burst as neutrinos is less than a certain amount, which can then be compared to predictions from individual theories," Vandenbroucke said in a release. "As the number of bursts is expected to grow dramatically in the next couple years, these constraints will become even stronger — or we will make a detection."

    And yet, while the team's findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, haven't been as fruitful as participants had hoped, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

    "We've ruled out gamma-ray bursts and we've strongly constrained the possibility of black holes," Vandenbroucke said. "[But] there could be even more exotic physics going on."

    Related:

    Ground Control to Major Bruce... or Sheila: Oz Finally Joins Global Space Race
    SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs International Space Station - NASA
    Reusable Rocket Takes US Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Space Shuttle Into Orbit
    Is That a Floater Around Uranus? Scientists Crack Juicy Space Mystery
    NASA Awards $14.3Mln Small Business Grants for Robotics, Deep-Space Survival
    Tags:
    radio signals, space, IceCube Neutrino
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok