Register
03:35 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin views a showroom of small and medium-size businesses engaged in 'digital economy' as he visits the ER-Telecom Holding in Perm

    Workplace Robots Are Coming, and Millennials Fear Them Most

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 157 0 0

    A recent study by the online sample, survey and research company Market Cube suggests that while almost everyone is optimistic about automation, millennials are more apprehensive than any other generation about its downsides.

    Last week, Smartsheet, a work management platform, released Market Cube's study "State of Automation 2017," analyzing how people feel about automation in the workforce. 

    Constitution of the United States, page 1
    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Only 25 Percent of Americans Know All Three Branches of US Government - Study

    The study emerges as the use of robots in many industries, including the manufacture of doors and windows, is increasing. According to the Door and Window Market Magazine, 79 percent of executives think that robots will become our co-workers by 2020.

    The study was based on 1,000 answers provided from information workers. The participants were asked if they were over the age of 18, whether they spend at least half of their day in front of a computer and if they use business software at work, among other questions.

    Almost all the people surveyed — 97 percent — believe that automation can improve their workplace.

    The study's findings also revealed that 71 percent of millennials use automation, compared to only 58 percent of people aged 55 and older.

    Millennials clearly feel anxious about automation, with 33 percent expressing worry that they would be replaced by automation and 43 percent believing that they would lose their value as employees.

    Baby-boomers [those between the ages 51 and 69], are more comfortable with automation. Only 18 percent of boomers surveyed were worried about losing their jobs and 24 percent were concerned about being undervalued.

    "Millennials are more aware of automation, or they are more likely to work at companies that are early adopters of automation. Millennials are also more likely to be fearful of how automation will impact their value to the organization, and of its potential to cause unemployment," Smartsheet explained, according to thenextweb.com.

    Related:

    Anime Meets Reality: Giant Gundam Robot Statue Built in Tokyo (VIDEO)
    If You Are in a Relationship, 'Having Sex With a Robot Will Count as Infidelity'
    'Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!': Robot Shakes Hands With Putin (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Little Help From My Friends: Skype Gives Facebook's Robot Lessons in Being Human
    Persian Kitty Perplexed by Robot Spider
    Tags:
    robot, automation, millennials, study, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok