20:01 GMT +326 September 2017
    The flying taxi is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 25, 2017

    Aerial Breakthrough: First Self-Flying Taxi Makes Maiden Flight in Dubai (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Satish Kumar
    140310

    Watch how United Arab Emirates is ready to revolutionize personal air travel by successfully testing the concept model of a German-built aerial taxi, which will be capable of flying passengers to their destinations without a pilot at the controls.

    The two-seated Autonomous Air Taxi (AAT) is the vehicle of choice for the world’s first self-flying taxi service, set to be introduced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement.

    The concept model has been built by Germany’s Volocopter, a manufacturer of autonomous air vehicles. It is powered by clean electricity and makes very little noise while in operation. The company claims it is an environmentally-friendly vehicle.

    The current prototype version has a maximum flight time of approximately 30 minutes at a cruising speed of 50 km/h, and can reach a maximum airspeed of 100 km/h.

    The AAT measures about two meters in height, and the diameter of the rotor rim, including propellers, is just over seven meters.

    Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is seen inside the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Satish Kumar
    Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is seen inside the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 25, 2017

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, who attended the maiden concept flight on Monday at a location near the Jumeirah Beach Park, specifically noted that the flight of the AAT vehicle comes "after the remarkable success of the first driverless metro in the region."

    The unmanned taxi is set to be integrated into Dubai’s public transport systems such as the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transit modes and taxis.

    "Encouraging innovation and adopting the latest technologies contributes not only to the country’s development but also builds bridges into the future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

    No clear date has yet been given for when the public will be able to take to Dubai’s skies on board this rather special taxi.

