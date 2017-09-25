Register
22:36 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Brain

    Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method to Bring People Out of Comatose State

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 42721

    Using electrical stimulation of a major nerve connecting the brain with the body's organs, French neuroscientists have been able to start bringing a 34-year-old comatose man back to a state of rudimentary consciousness after 15 years in a coma, a new study published in the journal Current Biology has found.

    The victim of a terrible car crash, lying comatose for 15 years, has showed signs of regaining consciousness after having a nerve stimulator implanted into his chest and connected to his vagus nerve. Using the experimental technique, neurosurgeons in Lyon, France were able to mark signs of movement, attention and increased brain activity in the patient, who had been diagnosed as being in a vegetative state four weeks after his accident in 2002.

    Cassiopea jellyfish
    CC BY 3.0 / Chris Hind / Cassiopea
    Slumbering Brainless Jellyfish Unravels Evolutionary Secret of Sleep
    The scientists' findings, published in Current Biology, could be a revolutionary breakthrough.

    The doctors' nerve stimulator, implanted into the man's chest, worked to stimulate the man's vagus nerve, a series of fibers extending from behind the ears through the chest and to the stomach, sending the information received back to the brain. The nerve is important in waking, alertness and various other functions.

    After only a month of use, researchers were able to mark signs of consciousness. The patient was able to respond to simple commands, follow an object with his eyes, and turn his head when asked. His mother said he could stay awake when his therapist read to him.

    Just as importantly, researchers found improvement in the patient's brain activity, based on an EEG signal used to determine rudimentary consciousness. The signal increased in areas of the brain devoted to things like awareness, movement and sensation. Metabolic activity and brain connectivity also rose.

    App improves the sex life of couples and allows them to be intimate
    © Photo: Kate Moyles
    Sex, Aggression and Brains: Scientists Make Another Mind-Blowing Discovery
    Study coauthor Angela Sirigu of the Marc Jeannerod Institute of Cognitive Sciences said that the research showed that "brain plasticity and brain repair are still possible even when hope seems to have vanished."

    "By stimulating the vagus nerve, we've managed to show that we can improve the patient's presence in the world even when it seems that everything is lost. The brain retains the ability to form new connections and repair itself even in such a critical situation," the researcher added.

    Scientists are now preparing to conduct new clinical trials using a large number of volunteers, which Sirigu and her colleagues hope will confirm their findings and help doctors understand what needs to be done to further improve the condition of patients in a comatose state.

    Tags:
    comatose, neuroscience, coma, Lyon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok