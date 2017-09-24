Register
17:46 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Fingerprint

    The Coke Challenge: Scientists Identify Cocaine Users With Fingerprint Scan

    CC BY 2.0 / Alan Levine / Printed, Not Booked
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 23850

    British scientists have discovered a method that may help to identify cocaine users simply by scanning their fingerprints, even if a person being tested has washed his hands.

    Scientists from the University of Surrey, assisted by researchers from the Netherlands Forensic Institute and a UK-based company called Intelligent Fingerprinting, have developed a highly sensitive new fingerprint test that quickly determines whether a person taking it has used cocaine.

    According to a study published by Clinical Chemistry magazine, the test employs a paper spray mass spectrometry method to scan fingerprint residue for traces of benzoylecgonine and methylecgonine – chemicals excreted by a cocaine user’s skin.

    During trials, the new technique proved to be 99-percent accurate, exhibiting a false-positive rate of only about 2.5 percent. Also, it appears that hand washing does not impede the test’s efficiency, and that the method could be employed to detect the use of other illegal drugs.

    A health official prepares a vaccine injection during a revaccination program for children who were earlier given fake vaccines
    © AP Photo/ Achmad Ibrahim
    Life Saver: New Vaccine Could Solve Heroin Addiction, Prevent Fatal Overdoses
    Melanie Bailey from the University of Surrey’s Department of Chemistry said that the new test is less invasive and more hygienic than already-existing drug tests (which involve, for example, taking saliva, blood and urine samples), and is expected to help law enforcement officers quickly determine whether a person being investigated has taken cocaine.

    "This is a real breakthrough in our work to bring a real-time, non-invasive drug-testing method to the market that will provide a definitive result in a matter of minutes. We are already working on a 30-second method," Bailey said.

    Related:

    'Biggest Drug Bust': Canadian Police Confiscate Over 1,000 Kg of Cocaine
    Syrian Drug Wars: Growing Tide of Illegal Narcotics Floods Syria
    Straying Offside: The Biggest Drink and Drugs Scandals Involving Footballers
    Tags:
    test, fingerprints, cocaine, research, discovery, United Kingdom, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok