Register
05:07 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Russia July 3, 2017.

    Space Cooperation Between China, Russia Needs Long-Term Mechanism

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Chirikov/Pool
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 89 0 0

    With China and Russia poised to deepen cooperation on space exploration, a long-term mechanism is needed to realize the full potential of their joint resources.

    Scientists in Russia's Novosibirsk have submitted three applications to conduct experiments at China's planned orbiting space station under zero-gravity conditions, Sputnik International reported on Tuesday. The core capsule of the space station is scheduled to be launched in 2020 and the space station's construction will be completed by 2022.

    Such technology cooperation is just one aspect of China-Russia space relations in recent years. For instance, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference in May that supplies of Russia's advanced space rocket engines to China are on the agenda.

    Earth, Moon
    © Photo: Pixabay
    China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

    There is great potential for bilateral efforts in the space field to catch up with the US. As two of the world's space superpowers, China and Russia have been making steady progress in space technology. On Tuesday night, China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 completed an automated fast-docking operation with the Tiangong-2 space lab. 

    China is the third country, after Russia and the US, to master refueling techniques in space, which is crucial in the building of a permanent space station, according to the Xinhua News Agency. China and Russia each have advantages in space technology, especially regarding rockets, experts said. Win-win cooperation between the two will help their respective space programs and the development of the world's space industry.

    The two governments will reportedly sign in October an agreement on joint space exploration between 2018-22, which may cover five areas: lunar to deep space exploration, special materials development, Earth remote sensing, space debris research and satellite systems.

    The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China July 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

    While the upcoming agreement will be the first to cover a partnership spanning five years, space technology requires a long-term process of exploration, so a long-term planning mechanism is needed for bilateral cooperation.

    This cooperation should target large-scale programs, which can give full play to the two countries' advantages and potential. A long-term plan should be put in place to lay the foundation for cooperation. 

    This article originally appeared in the Global Times. 

    Related:

    Kremlin on Putin's Attendance of Russia-Belarus Drills: It's 'Standard Practice'
    Outcome of Russian Elections Shows Support for Putin's Personnel Policy - Peskov
    High-Tech Share in Russian Economy Should Nearly Double by 2025 - Putin
    'There Will Be No New Korean War': What Putin Knows That Western Pundits Don't
    'Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!': Robot Shakes Hands With Putin (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    space, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok