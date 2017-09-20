For Better or Worse: Apple's New iOS Spins Its Users Wildly Out of Control

Apple’s fresh iOS 11 has been officially out since September 19, and countless numbers of users can’t help pouring out their mixed feelings to Twitter.

Apple has officially announced the release of a new operating system for its devices. Compared to the previous versions, the latest iOS underwent a noticeable redesign, and a lot of upbeat users just can't get enough of it. The new Control Center has been overhauled and is very different. It can be swiped up from the bottom edge of the screen and customized by a user.

"When you upgraded to iOS11"

That new #iOS11 feature where you can just press play to hear an album straight through is everything I have ever dreamed of. #GoodJobApple pic.twitter.com/pLLtsJikAX — Amazing Grace (@Grace_Hutchison) 20 сентября 2017 г.

The fact that #iOS11 has a feature that can save your life in an emergency situation is amazing. Everyone needs to have this on. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DyTuc7Hl3d — Elizabeth Medina (@Liz_Medinaaa) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Among other novelties, there are, in particular, a new Screen Recording feature at the Control Center, more interesting options regarding Live Photos, the Do Not Disturb While Driving mode, more natural-sounding Siri and even augmented reality support.

ios11 is pretty decent 🙌🏼 — Ashwin ✨ (@ashwinprakash_) 20 сентября 2017 г

Significant changes have been made to the AppStore: it looks more like a magazine rather than a catalog of application. From now on, the new AppStore will also include editorial articles and selections of applications, as well as tips and instructions for users.

Negative reactions followed from disappointed iOS users too.

iOS11 so petty!😂 let me get a random nude sent to me on Snapchat! I WILL be using the screen recorder instead of screenshot 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JXiRjQFtYl — I Am The MF' TV👀😂 (@SavannahLovee__) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Some users were clearly not impressed with 3D Touch multitasking being removed and the famous circle signal bar changed back to the original one.

What? Apple removed #3DTouch for multitasking in #iOS11? Am i the only one was using it for multitasking? — Aaditya Singh (@aaditya1k) 19 сентября 2017 г.

A bunch of bugs was also noticed in the latest operating system. For example, some interface elements may overlap, or the system gets confused with the display orientation.

First iOS 11 bug (I doubt anyone at Apple uses Search inside Settings?) pic.twitter.com/4XzxmOCdtX — Julien Chaumond (@julien_c) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Finální verze iOS 11 a je tam takový bug. Btw to je lockscreen s pár notifikacemi. 😡 pic.twitter.com/XrK4mB8jI6 — Kozel (@kozelzostravy) 19 сентября 2017 г.

"All items have disappeared from the lock screen"

A number of users didn't even have a chance to check out the new iOS yet, either due to busy Apple servers or because of iOS 11's massive space requirement. Usually, Apple's servers get overloaded because of the large number of people trying to download the update.

Many users took to Twitter to express their frustration about the lack of storage space on their phones to update their iOS.

Me getting ready to install #iOS11 to realize I don't have a enough storage pic.twitter.com/sLEiTzhwTc — danielit (@javorus_moore) 19 сентября 2017 г.

The problem turned out to be common for hundreds of users, and the only way to get the new iOS was deleting whatever they could to squeeze out the couple more megabytes or even gigabytes.

When you deleted your whole phone but you still don't have space #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/pYbonNe7Tp — Kevin (@kevinfigman) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Me as I keep on deleting stuff off my phone to reach the exact 2.3GB needed for #ios11update #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/Tt3C1qDdCq — rickandmorty (@rickandmorty101) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Beta testers of the newest operating system tossed in their two cents' worth too.