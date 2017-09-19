WikiLeaks Releases Docs Alleging Russian Firm Colluded With Security Services

The WikiLeaks whistleblowing website published, on Tuesday, documents stating that a Russian billing company had provided the country's security services with metadata on subscribers of mobile operators in order to get new "commercial opportunities."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — WikiLeaks on Tuesday started releasing documents regarding Russian company's alleged cooperation with the FSB and the Interior Ministry on the development of surveillance technologies.

According to WikiLeaks, the files released by the whistleblowing platform were obtained from a company called PETER-SERVICE, which, according to the whistleblowing organization, was founded in 1992 as a provider for billing solutions and has since expanded to the sector of surveillance.

In a statement, WikiLeaks said that PETER-SERVICE has been seeking for "partnership and commercial opportunities with the state intelligence apparatus."

"PETER-SERVICE is uniquely placed as a surveillance partner due to the remarkable visibility their products provide into the data of Russian subscribers of mobile operators, which expose to PETER-SERVICE valuable metadata, including phone and message records, device identifiers (IMEI, MAC addresses), network identifiers (IP addresses), cell tower information and much more," the WikiLeaks said.

The architecture of the software developed by PETER-SERVICE includes components for retention and long-term storage of data in infrastructure allegedly deployed in cooperation with authorities, analysis of IP traffic, and adapters that allow state agencies to access the archives, the whistleblowing platform said.

The release contains a total of 209 documents from the PETER-SERVICE dated between 2007 and 2015.