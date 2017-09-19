Register
14:58 GMT +319 September 2017
    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016

    Techies Trolling! Huawei Takes a Bite at Apple iPhone X (VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Tech
    Chinese brand Huawei made fun of the facial recognition feature on Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone and hinted its forthcoming ‘Real AI Phone’ will make short work of Apple’s latest offering.

    Huawei Mobile has published a short clip mocking Apple's new Face ID function, which is available in the iPhone X. The video, which appeared on September 15 on the company's official Facebook page, was accompanied with the following lines, "Let's face it, facial recognition isn't for everyone. Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone."

    The Chinese brand portrayed a clown, whose face can't be recognized by the ultra-sophisticated authentication system. Most likely this is a dig aimed at a faltering demo of Face ID by one of Apple top-manager's during the iPhone X presentation on September 12. When Apple's software chief Craig Federighi came onstage to show how easy and fast it is to unlock the phone with a face, his first attempt was unsuccessful (the passcode screen popped up). When Federighi picked up another iPhone X, the face-scanning feature worked perfectly.

    Later, eagle-eyed enthusiasts examined images of the failed smartphone passcode screen, which said, "Your passcode is required to enable Face ID," meaning that the first iPhone X could not be unlocked and required a password just because Face ID was not apparently activated before the presentation.

    Right after the iPhone X debut, Huawei has also tweeted a GIF image, showing an apple that gradually disappears, bite by bite.

    Both commercials pointed out the date, October 16. This is when the Chinese brand will unveil their new smartphone, Huawei Mate 10, which they proudly dubbed "The Real AI Phone." The device is expected to have an ultra-fast Kirin 970 processor with a separate NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to work with applications, which use artificial intelligence.

    Tags:
    smartphone, facial recognition, iPhone X, Huawei, Apple, China
