SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs International Space Station - NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship left the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday and is returning to Earth; the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is broadcasting the journey live.

The ship undocked from the ISS at 8:47 GMT and is expected to make splashdown in the Pacific at about 14:15 GMT.

Dragon is currently the only resupply spacecraft that is capable of returning to Earth intact.

The cargo ship arrived at the ISS in mid-August, bearing various supplies, including equipment for scientific experiments. Dragon is carrying about 3,800 pounds of cargo to Earth, including various science samples.

SpaceX is a private US aircraft manufacturer and space transport provider.