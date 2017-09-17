SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs International Space Station - NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship left the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday and is returning to Earth; the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is broadcasting the journey live.
Dragon is currently the only resupply spacecraft that is capable of returning to Earth intact.
The cargo ship arrived at the ISS in mid-August, bearing various supplies, including equipment for scientific experiments. Dragon is carrying about 3,800 pounds of cargo to Earth, including various science samples.
SpaceX is a private US aircraft manufacturer and space transport provider.
