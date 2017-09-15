Register
23:04 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, California.

    iPhone X: The Most Vulnerable Smartphone Ever?

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Tech
    Get short URL
    244341

    People are amazed by the new iPhone's facial recognition system, but the high-tech function has a dangerous side: as expert Julio Cesar Fort explained, the progressive technical solution can easily deliver the device and its owner's data into the wrong hands.

    The facial recognition technology introduced by Apple for its new iPhone X model unveiled this week gives criminals an opportunity to access confiscated or stolen phones, Julio Cesar Fort, a partner and security engineer at Blaze Information Security, told Sputnik.

    According to Fort, criminals can easily abuse the technology and use the new feature to their own advantage.

    "Now with Face ID, all it takes is to seize the phone and point the camera at the subject's face to gain access to the device," Fort said.

    The expert noted that the police would also be able to more easily gain access to seized gadgets.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the new iPhone 8 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, California.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Face Off: 'Many Ways to Bypass Facial Recognition Technology' in iPhoneX
    "For instance, previously if law enforcement wanted access to a seized phone, most likely they would need to pair it with a forensics device, or would have to use techniques to guess the correct PIN, or coerce the subject to reveal his passcode. It certainly required more expensive techniques and trained personnel," the expert explained. "Face ID lowers the bar of attack introducing a new threat model and opening an avenue for an everyday police officer or a jealous partner to unlock someone's phone."

    In addition, the new system can be easily hacked, which can have negative security implications difficult to prevent.

    "Several face recognition systems have been hacked in the past, in some cases using a simple photo downloaded from the phone owner's Facebook page, or in other more elaborate attacks using a 3D model of the subject's face. An identical-looking twin or a doppelganger, for example, may also be able to unlock the phone and potentially expose the entire digital life of a subject," Fort stated.

    Apple
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Get Excited! Apple May Announce iPhone 8 in Just Two Short Weeks
    A similar point of view was expressed by Choong-Fook Fong, CEO of LGMS, a professional information security service firm.

    Commenting on the launch of the new iPhone X, the expert warned of hacking dangers, telling Sputnik "nothing is foolproof" when it comes to technology.

    "How are we going to protect that unique data? It can be obtained by criminals and people can impersonate you by obtaining that data," Fong stated.

    Apple this week unveiled the iPhone X, a $999 gadget that will allow users to unlock it using facial recognition technology. Many experts expressed concerns about the vulnerability of the technology to hacking and possible negative implications for human security.

    Related:

    The Golden Apple: Thousand Dollar iPhone X Unveiled to the Public
    iPhone 8 Craze Escalates: Apple's Forthcoming Device Drives Internet Insane
    Tags:
    device, security, facial recognition, iPhone X, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok