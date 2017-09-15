Register
16:45 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017

    Sweden Visualizes Virtual Walls to Stop Vehicular Terrorist Attacks

    © AFP 2017/ Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20030

    The recent wave of vehicular terrorist attacks has prompted Europe to initiate protective measures. After the truck rampage in Stockholm earlier this year, Sweden has been eyeing innovative solutions that involve virtual perimeters and invisible fences.

    While concrete blocks and other physical barriers may arguably provide the best defense against vehicular attacks, they are often aeasthetically unpleasing and are believed to be sending the wrong kind of message to the population.

    After the Stockholm truck attack, which killed four, injured 15 and left a heavy impact on the Swedes' sense of security, the Swedish authorities have been at pains to restore it. After first boosting safety measures with extra personnel and additional barriers cleverly stylized after Stockholm's trademark lions, the Swedish government intends to employ geo-fencing to secure Swedish city centers against vehicular attacks.

    Flowers and candles are placed around stone lions near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Swedish Authorities to Use Lions to Keep Terrorists Away From Stockholm's Streets
    The Swedish Transport Administration has been commissioned to try a geo-fencing system in a Swedish metropolitan area next year. This concept revolves around the idea of preventing vehicles from driving at high speeds in certain areas.

    "The idea is to look at how we can possibly 'speed-limit' one of our people-friendly environments. We intend to condition exactly what transports are allowed within the designated zone," project leader Maria Kraft of the Swedish Transport Administration told Swedish Radio.

    This implies a digital surveillance system that can control a vehicle's engine and physically prevent drivers from accelerating faster than, say, 10 or 15 kilometers per hour in congested areas or during peak hours.

    By Kraft's own admission, "embryos" of this project are already present in Stockholm and Gothenburg, where certain areas are only allowed to be trafficked by small trucks, whose speed is also greatly limited. Today, the question stands whether it can be broadened using upcoming technologies, Kraft explained.

    "At the moment, we are preparing a list of possible measures between two major cities and vehicle manufacturers in a demonstration project," Maria Kraft said. "Some cars won't have access at all to certain areas, such as squares or pedestrian streets, and for the authorized ones you will be able to digitally limit their speed. You can also decide what kind of fuel they should run on," she added.

    Copenhagen
    CC0
    Aesthetic Facelift: Copenhagen to Switch Anti-Terror Barriers With Trees
    However, Kraft added that geo-fencing is only part of the solution, suggesting that physical barriers and remote technology should go "hand in hand" in establishing a pleasant city environment and securing it against terrorism.

    A geo-fence is a virtual perimeter for a real-world location with a pre-defined set of boundaries. Any unwarranted activity within the perimeter may trigger an alert.

    "It's a technique that's been around for quite some time and is about using GPS and satellites to position a vehicle. It is possible to go to the map and designate the route for a vehicle bound for a certain area. Once the vehicle leaves the route, the alarm goes out. If it stays within the 'fence,' it's OK," Volvo Group security expert Carl Johan Almqvist explained to the magazine Computer Sweden.

    After the Stockholm attack, Sweden's then-Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson initiated a meeting between Enterprise and Innovation Ministry, representatives of relevant government agencies, automobile manufacturers such as Volvo and Scania and municipal authorities on the possible use of geo-fencing to reduce the risk of vehicles being hijacked and used in terrorist attacks.

    Related:

    Snowballing IT Leak Provokes No Confidence Vote in Sweden, Now Against PM
    Hospital Staff Fear for Their Lives Amid Sweden's 'Bloody Summer'
    Wild Wild North: Trigger-Happy Sweden Soon to Rival Mexico in Shootings
    Finland's List of Potential Terrorists Grows in Aftermath of Turku Stabbing
    Finland Named World's Largest Jihad Exporter Per Capita
    Dead Daesh Terrorists Still 'Alive', Scrounging Swedish Benefits
    Hundreds of Stolen Swedish Visas Invoke Fears of Human Trafficking, Terrorism
    Tags:
    terrorism, truck attack, Scandinavia, Stockholm, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok