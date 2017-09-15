History of Misfires: Space X Releases Compilation of Falcon 9's Crashes (VIDEO)

An approximately two-minute long video chronicles company’s failed land and sea re-entry attempts with the Falcon 9. The company has spent years attempting to develop a reusable space rocket. The previously unreleased footage details each of the failed attempts, including engine sensor failure, running out of liquid oxygen and damaged landing legs.
Space X CEO Elon Musk also posted the video on his Instagram account.
"[Falcon 9] eventually managed to land in one piece and stay that way… maybe Falcon realized it still loved us or finally read the instructions…," Musk wrote in the caption.
All comments
Show new comments (0)