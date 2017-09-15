History of Misfires: Space X Releases Compilation of Falcon 9's Crashes (VIDEO)

"Per aspera ad astra" would be a fitting description for a video posted by Space X on its YouTube channel, showing the long and challenging path of company’s Falcon 9, the first fully reusable orbit-class booster rocket.

An approximately two-minute long video chronicles company’s failed land and sea re-entry attempts with the Falcon 9. The company has spent years attempting to develop a reusable space rocket. The previously unreleased footage details each of the failed attempts, including engine sensor failure, running out of liquid oxygen and damaged landing legs.

Space X CEO Elon Musk also posted the video on his Instagram account.

"[Falcon 9] eventually managed to land in one piece and stay that way… maybe Falcon realized it still loved us or finally read the instructions…," Musk wrote in the caption.