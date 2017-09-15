Register
11:42 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Europe’s first 3D printed building

    Danish Design: Building EU's First 3D-Printed House, Aiming at Future Market

    © 3D Printhuset
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 63 0 0

    Whereas China pioneered the world's first 3D-printed building in 2015, Europe has yet to follow suit. Denmark is poised to fill in this so far vacant niche. After running into difficulties with the EU building codex, Denmark is now all set to become the industry leader in 3D construction.

    Europe's first 3D-printed house is currently being constructed in the Nordhavn docklands district of Copenhagen. Although this first try, nicknamed The Bod (which is an acronym for Building on Demand) is but a modest 50 square-meter garden shed-sized office building, it is a display of the things to come.

    "We hope The Bod will be an effective demonstration project that can inspire others to use 3D-print technology for buildings," Henrik Lund-Nielsen, the CEO of 3D Printhuset, which runs the project, told Danish Radio.

    Curtains flap outside the broken window of an abandoned home December 31, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.
    © AFP 2017/ Joshua LOTT
    Puttin' On the Ritz: Danish Architects to Give Derelict Motown a Facelift
    According to the Danish architects, there is a plethora of benefits associated with 3D buildings, which are being touted as the future of the construction industry owing to lower costs and speed of construction, durability and sustainability. However, there are also pitfalls which include the toxicity of materials.

    According to Danish architect Martin Tamke, 3D construction of buildings is easy to get started with. Nevertheless, producing a consistent quality remains a challenge at the current stage. Therefore, Tamke noted, it is important to build more prototypes to gain experience and spread the knowledge.

    The Bod's material is traditional concrete with the addition of recycled brick, which is said to improve the flow and require little plasticization. Subsequently, The Bod will be used as office space.

    ​There is one tiny snag about being the first project of its kind in Europe. In early 2017, a Russian company managed to 3D-print a building in just 24 hours. The 38 square-meter residential home was built in the town of Stupino, Moscow Region, which is technically Europe. Also, the Danish project is expected to take two months.

    ​Although hotels, offices and homes have already been printed around the world, the EU's tough ecological and building legislation has made it difficult to get started.

    "Europe is undoubtedly the continent which attracts most researches companies involved in 3D-printing. But it has taken longer to actually incorporate the technology due to the standards and requirements to be met," 3D Printhuset technical manager Jakob Jørgensen told the Danish trade newspaper Ingeniøren.

    An image showing passengers boarding the Hyperloop transportation system.
    © Photo: Hyperloop Technologies
    Wet Dreams: Norway Fantasizes About Overseas Hyperloop to Denmark
    Henrik Lund-Nielsen admitted that the company encountered considerable skepticism from the construction industry and had troubles achieving the building construction. Nevertheless, he remained optimistic, expressing hopes that The Bod will inspire others to continue and apply 3D print technology to buildings. His colleague Jørgensen praised 3D printing over traditional construction because it reportedly allowed complex forms at no additional cost, while also promoting up-cycling and waste reduction.

    3D Printhuset began as a shop in Copenhagen in 2014, offering retail products and rapid prototyping services, before extending services to civil engineering and construction in 2016. In 2017, the firm organized a conference on 3D printed construction.

    Related:

    North Koreans Keen on Nordic Design, Swedish Architecture
    Brave New World: Finnish Researchers Create Protein 'Out of Thin Air'
    Fluffy Tentacles: Crocheted Octopuses Become Hit in Finnish Healthcare
    AI Captain! Norway to Unveil World's First Crewless Electric Cargo Ship
    Tags:
    architecture, 3D printing, Copenhagen, Denmark, Scandinavia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok