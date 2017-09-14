Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Technologies

    Russian Scientists Test New Material for Neurocomputers

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 18020

    Russian scientists have tested a new material for neurocomputers that can store and process data in a similar way to human brain neurons.

    Scientists have proposed new materials in which the bipolar effect of resistive switchings (BERS) can be realized. Significantly, these materials could serve as the basis for developing a computer based on memristors that can store and process data in a similar way to human brain neurons. The results of the research were published in Materials Letters.

    The scientists are from the Solid-State Physics and Nanosystems Department at the Institute of Laser and Plasma Technology of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute), and were working in cooperation with researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Solid-State Physics Institute and the Institute of Microelectronics Technology and High Purity Materials.

    The BERS phenomenon is currently a popular area of research around the world, both in the fundamental and the applied sciences. It can be used for developing nonvolatile two-terminal memory cells, as well as for memristor, the fourth fundamental element in electronics. Memristors could serve as the basis for a new approach to data processing, the so-called membrane computing.

    Digital world
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Russian University Launches Supercomputer for 'Conversational' Intelligence
    Membrane computing is a new method of data processing in which short-term (RAM) and long-term (hard drive) memories are operated by elements that are similar to neurons in the human brain.

    The effect of resistive switching is experienced when, subject to an external electric field, a material’s conductivity changes by several degrees thereby realizing two metastable conditions, high resistive and low resistive conditions. If the nature of the switching depends on the direction of the electric field, the effect is called bipolar.

    The physical mechanism of the switching itself depends on the material type. This may include the forming of conductive channels via the migration of metal ions, the forming of Schottky barriers, metal–insulator phase transitions, and other processes.

    The National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) is currently searching for new materials that can demonstrate BERS. Earlier it was found that BERS can be observed in systems with a strong electron correlation, e.g., materials with large magnetoresistance and high-temperature superconductors.

    Eventually, the scientists decided in favor of epitaxial fields that form on the surface of a single-crystalline substrate of strontium titanate (epitaxy is a regular and organized growth of one crystalline substance on another). The researchers proved that these fields can be used to create memristors for a new generation of computers.

    “The innovation in this research is in applying the lithography which allows developing the technology for miniaturization of resistive memory elements,” commented Andrei Ivanov, Associate Professor of the Solid-State Physics and Nanosystems Department at MEPhI.

    Related:

    First Musk, Then Facebook, Now DARPA Wants to Create Brain-Computer Interfaces
    Hubble Images Distant Galaxy Through Cutting-Edge Computer Analysis
    Gotcha! How Computer Mouse Movements Betray Liars With 90% Accuracy
    Israel Enters Quantum Computer Race, Placing Encryption at Ever-Greater Risk
    Tags:
    computer, science, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok