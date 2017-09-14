Register
    Artificial intelligence

    Wait, What? Cybersecurity Expert Says Hackers Could Order Sex Robots to Kill

    In an era where some people flock to get some lovin' from artificial intelligence, one man is waving his index finger in the air, warning bot lovers to beware of their special nighttime partner.

    According to Nick Patterson, the man now behind some people's nightmares, mischievous hackers could invade your sex robot's programming and order it to kill you.

    "Hackers can hack into a robot or robotic device and have full control of the connections, arms, legs and other attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices," Patterson told The Daily Star. "The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots."

    "Once hacked they could absolutely be used to perform physical actions for an advantageous scenario or to cause damage," the cybersecurity expert from Australia's Deakin University warned.

    Nightmare or Reality? Sex Robots Could Replace Humans by 2050
    While the scenario could be far-fetched for some, Patterson isn't the only one concerned about robots. Though tech billionaire Elon Musk didn't give a direct shout out to sex bots, he did suggest that artificial intelligence could actually take over the planet one day.

    In a letter to the United Nations, Musk called for a ban on killer robots, stating, "lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare [that] will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever — and at a time [that] scales faster than humans can comprehend."

    However, before people go tossing their friends into the bin and fear robots altogether, Patterson later added that as long as sex robots are not connected to an interface, they won't be too dangerous.

    "Robots need an operating system to an operate just like our phones, tablets and laptops," Patterson said. "As we have seen, it's popular to have everything connected to the internet these days-- phones, fridges, surveillance cameras, smart homes… robots are no different."

    Related:

    Elon Musk Says Robots Will Trigger WWIII, But Expert Says ‘Not On Their Own'
    Robots Are Being Taught to Be Crude Sexists and Racists, Scientists Fear
    UN Convention Should Define Man's Control Over 'Killer Robots'- ICRC
    When WALL-E Met EVE: How Robots Communicate With Each Other
    Elon Musk Calls for Global Ban on 'Killer Robots'
    Tags:
    sex robots, robots, expert, cybersecurity
