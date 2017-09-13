Best Reactions to Apple iPhone X Face ID Feature

The iPhone X will have a facial recognition feature by which users will be able to unlock their phones; however social media users demonstrated why the security feature may not become popular.
#iPhoneX #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RqT3LbYC9z— Chief ◉‿◉ (@TopFlightChief) September 12, 2017
Passwords and security codes are becoming history as advanced 3-D depth perception facial scanners take over the tech world.
But creative and funny tweets have been pointing out that the face recognition tool may have a few catches.
Many users took to posting images of girls with and without makeup to show that the phone might find it difficult to recognize them and hence unlock their phones.
The iPhone X has a face recognition so these girls aren't gunna be able to unlock their phone's when they take their makeup off😂😅— ChrisssWrighttt' (@ChrisssWrighttt) September 13, 2017
Some took to posting images of Hollywood movie stars and how their characters in some movies would definitely not approve of the new iPhone X feature.
— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 12, 2017
There were some who even took a humorous political approach and pointed out that some users such as women in Islamic hijabs won’t be too thrilled about this facial recognition software considering that their faces are often covered.
Face Recognition on #iPhoneX is supposed to have a failure rate of 1 in a million. Staggering. And yet… pic.twitter.com/JySRApDYpZ— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017
Furthermore, a report called “Lost in Transaction” released Wednesday showed that about 40 percent of consumers believe biometric solutions such as Face ID are too risky and unknown for them to use right now.
According to the report, just 15 percent of the people surveyed believed that everyone could be using biometrics in two to three years.
It was released by global payments provider Paysafe and it surveyed 3,038 consumers in the UK, Canada and the United States about their online shopping behaviors and payment habits.
During the launch of the iPhone X the Face ID feature malfunctioned and didn’t work.
Nevertheless, the future is definitely here.
