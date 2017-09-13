Second Stage of Test Flights of Russian MC-21 Aircraft Launched

The second stage of test flights of a passenger aircraft widely considered to be "Russia's response to Boeing" has started.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Irkut Corporation started the second stage of flight tests of MC-21 aircraft on Wednesday.

"On September 13, the second stage of MC-21-300 in-plant development tests program has begun. The modified airplane systems worked without complaint during the flight. The flight lasted about 2 hours," the statement read.

During the preparations for the second stage of the flight tests, strain gauges were mounted to the aircraft, the statement noted. Also, on the basis of the results of first flight test stage, the aircraft software was adjusted.

"The main goal of this stage of testing is to extend the range of flights by mass, centering, speed and altitude," the statement specified.

The maiden flight of MC-21 passenger plane dubbed as "Russia's answer to Boeig" took place on May 28 at the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and was followed by a series of test flights in June. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that the number of solid orders for MC-21 aircraft has grown to 205 units.

As of June, three foreign states voiced interest in purchasing the plane.