Russian Center for Strategic Research Suggests Establishing 'Internet of Energy'

The Russian Center for Strategic Research suggested creating 'the Internet of Energy' to unite energy producers and consumers in different ways.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Center for Strategic Research (CSR) proposed in a Wednesday report to create an energy research agency similar to the US Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

"It is rational to take a number of steps of institutional and organizational nature… to establish the Russian agency of advanced technologies and researches in the sphere of energy (similar to the US ARPA-E)," the report said.

The CSR experts added that the new agency should ensure the development of the most advanced technologies of production, transmission, storage and use of energy.

According to the think tank, the Russian agency could be created with support from the country's Energy Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Ministry of Education and Science coordinating with Russia's development institutions.

Russia needs to carry out the transition to a new paradigm, dubbed "the Internet of Energy," which is a kind of ecosystem that unites both the producers of energy and its consumers via different ways, including automatized power networks and hybrid systems of energy supply, the CSR outlined.