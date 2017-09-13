Soyuz MS-06 Spacecraft Docks to International Space Station

Russian Federal Space Agency reports that Soyuz MS-06 manned spacecraft has delivered a crew of Expedition 53/54 to the International Space Station (ISS).

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan) (Sputnik) — Soyuz MS-06 manned spacecraft carrying a crew of Expedition 53/54 docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) said.

"Manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-06 successfully docked to the International Space Station," Roscosmos said on Twitter.

The members of the crew are Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) cosmonaut Aleksandr Misurkin and NASA astronauts Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei.

The program of the team's mission at the ISS will include over a dozen scientific experiments in medicine, biology, biotechnology and geophysics, which mostly cannot be replicated on the Earth.

A spacewalk, aimed at improving communications in the Russian segment of the ISS, is also part of the program.