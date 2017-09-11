Oculus Rift Gets Virtual Competitor: Russia Rolls Out its Own VR Helmets

DEUS, a company which made a name for itself developing the first virtual reality (VR) helmets in Russia, has released two state-of-the-art device, Odin DK2 and Svarog, which are slated to be used for gaming as well as combat.
"In 2015, we created a team and started working on VR-technology. At the time, the American company Oculus Rift released its first product: Rift DK1. We decided that we are competent enough to make a domestic analogue of it," DEUS general director and co-founder Alexey Ogiyenko told RIA Novosti.
He said that the first prototype of a Russian VR helmet was assembled from components made by foreign firms but that currently, DEUS plans to switch to using domestically-made components.
"VR is an optical system that looks like this: a display plus a lens plus an eye, with the display playing a key role. We were looking for displays with a larger pixel density, something that is specifically produced by Japan's Sharp and JDI. Now we plan to test the domestic electronic components and then shift to using them," Ogiyenko said.
As for the Svarog helmet, it has a resolution of 5K and a viewing angle of 170 degrees. Its advanced technical characteristics allow a user to pilot drones virtually or undergo training on flight simulators.
