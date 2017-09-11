YouTube Star PewDiePie Triggers an Online Storm After Using the N-Word

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is facing an avalanche of protest from social media after he used a racial epithet on YouTube. But who is PewDiePie and why is this such a big deal?

One of YouTube's highest paid stars, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, has been slated on social media after he used the "n-word" during an online broadcast.

Kjellberg, 27, used the racial slur while playing a video game during a live streaming.

There is a bit of leeway you have to have with the internet when u wake up every day and make video games. There's also a breaking point. — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) 10 September 2017

​This is the latest controversy surrounding the Swede and already games developer Sean Vanaman has threatened to withdraw PewDiePie's right to play the game Firewatch on his YouTube channel.

I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make. — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) 10 September 2017

​Vanaman, the co-founder of video game company Campo Santo, tweeted his outrage at Kjellberg's latest antics and urged others to withdraw their content.

"What a f****** n*****" PewDiePie said, while killing an opponent.

"I don't mean that in a bad way," he said, a few moments later.

I'd urge other developers & will be reaching out to folks much larger than us to cut him off from the content that has made him a milionaire — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) 10 September 2017

​PewDiePie has more than 57 million subscribers who watch him joking around and playing video games.

Marzia said this was a good idea… pic.twitter.com/TBF2HdWJh1 — pewdiepie (@pewdiepie) 4 September 2017

​He has 12 million followers on Twitter but has not so far commented on the controversy whipped up by his use of the word. Many have posted comments on social media, discussing the slur and the debate surrounding it.

#September11th 2001: Worst Attack in American History Killing Thousands



September 11th 2017: Guy on Internet Said a Bad Word#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/l5CHsFjnHP — 🎮Nostophical🎮 (@Nostophical) September 11, 2017​

#Pewdiepie

Them: He just said n****r because he was angry at the other player. He's not racist. Get over yourself. It's 2017.

Me: pic.twitter.com/ZpM7dcWVQe — Rafiki (@g2karig2) September 11, 2017​

when you're a pewdiepie fan but you just saw the clip pic.twitter.com/wFtLgtVVcR — boze (@bigbossboze) September 10, 2017​

the only reason most people are upset about pewdiepie saying bad word is because they think they're gonna be affected monetarily — Colossal is Crazy (@ColossalisCrazy) September 10, 2017​

PewDiePie has previously been accused of anti-Semitism and has been criticized for making jokes about Daesh and their victims.

In February, Disney cut their ties with him after some of his videos were found to contain Nazi references and an image of two people holding up a sign which read: "Death to all Jews".

PewDiePie accepted it was offensive, but said he did not support "any kind of hateful attitudes".

He said it was "insane and unfair" to suggest he was anti-Semitic.

"I am sorry for the words I used as I know they offended people," he said at the time.

The row led to YouTube cancelling the release of Mr. Kjellberg's new series, Scare PewDiePie 2.

He is believed to be worth US$15 million — an income he generates by amassing vast amounts of advertising by companies that know how popular he is with the 18-34 age group, as well as an even younger demographic.