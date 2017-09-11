Register
15:30 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, Felix PewDiePie Kjellberg's arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Ender's Game at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

    YouTube Star PewDiePie Triggers an Online Storm After Using the N-Word

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 4310

    Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is facing an avalanche of protest from social media after he used a racial epithet on YouTube. But who is PewDiePie and why is this such a big deal?

    One of YouTube's highest paid stars, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, has been slated on social media after he used the "n-word" during an online broadcast.

    Kjellberg, 27, used the racial slur while playing a video game during a live streaming.

    ​This is the latest controversy surrounding the Swede and already games developer Sean Vanaman has threatened to withdraw PewDiePie's right to play the game Firewatch on his YouTube channel.

    ​Vanaman, the co-founder of video game company Campo Santo, tweeted his outrage at Kjellberg's latest antics and urged others to withdraw their content.

    "What a f****** n*****" PewDiePie said, while killing an opponent.

    "I don't mean that in a bad way," he said, a few moments later.

    ​PewDiePie has more than 57 million subscribers who watch him joking around and playing video games.

    ​He has 12 million followers on Twitter but has not so far commented on the controversy whipped up by his use of the word. Many have posted comments on social media, discussing the slur and the debate surrounding it. 

    PewDiePie has previously been accused of anti-Semitism and has been criticized for making jokes about Daesh and their victims.

    In February, Disney cut their ties with him after some of his videos were found to contain Nazi references and an image of two people holding up a sign which read: "Death to all Jews".

    PewDiePie accepted it was offensive, but said he did not support "any kind of hateful attitudes".

    He said it was "insane and unfair" to suggest he was anti-Semitic.

    "I am sorry for the words I used as I know they offended people," he said at the time.

    The row led to YouTube cancelling the release of Mr. Kjellberg's new series, Scare PewDiePie 2.

    He is believed to be worth US$15 million — an income he generates by amassing vast amounts of advertising by companies that know how popular he is with the 18-34 age group, as well as an even younger demographic.

    Related:

    CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes for Comparing ‘Fake News’ to the ‘N-Word’
    Baltimore Teacher Fired for Angry ‘N-Word’ Outburst at Students (VIDEO)
    YouTube Star, Famous for Hoaxes, Kicked Off Delta Flight for Speaking Arabic
    London Mayor Urges Google, YouTube to Toughen Guidelines
    Tags:
    PewDiePie, Anti-Semitic, racist, the "N-word", video games, YouTube, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

      All news
      All news

      Recommended

      Multimedia

      Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
      Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
      Saving Private Jihadi
      Saving Private Jihadi
      Northern Sea Route
      Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

      Follow us

      SputnikNews
      Register
      captcha
      Log inPrivacy Policy
      By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
      Password recovery
      captcha
      Log inPrivacy Policy
      Registration
      Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
      YesNo
      Registration
      avatar

      Hello, !

      I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
      RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
      Registration
      avatar

      Hello, !

      Log in
      I have a Sputniknews.com account
      Delete account
      Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
      YesNo
      Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
      Close
      Community standards

      The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

      Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

      The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

      In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

      A user comment will be deleted if it:

      • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
      • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
      • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
      • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
      • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
      • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
      • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
      • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
      • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
      • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
      • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
      • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
      • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
      • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
      • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
      • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
      • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
      • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
      • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

      The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

      Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

      The letter must contain:

      • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
      • User ID
      • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

      If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

      In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

      To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

      Log in
      RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
      Ok