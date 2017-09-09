Register
19:33 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LGBT

    Born to Be Gay? Scientists Develop AI 'Gaydar' to Predict Sexual Orientation

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    341215

    Stanford University scientists have developed a computer algorithm capable of using a photo to predict a person's sexual orientation with up to 91-percent accuracy.

    The study, which was conducted by researchers Michal Kosinski and Yilun Wang, analyzed more than 35,000 facial images posted on a US dating website.

    During the research, Artificial Intelligence (AI) "could correctly infer between gay and straight men 81 percent of the time, and 74 percent of the time for women. 

    German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats, CDU, Angela Merkel, points with her fingers during a visit to the convention venue prior to the 27. party convention in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Merkel’s Change of Heart Prompts Gay Marriage Vote in Germany
    If the AI studied five photographs of a person at once, the percentage of the correct answer increased to 91 in the case of men and to 83 for women.

    Human judges managed to correctly identify sexual orientation only 61 percent of the time in men, and 54 percent of the time in women.

    Kosinski and Wang said in the study that gay men and women typically had "gender-atypical" features, expressions and "grooming styles", something that actually means that the gay men look more feminine that straight men, having narrower jaws, longer noses, and larger foreheads.

    In addition, the two scientists said that their study confirms a theory that sexual orientation is something that is influenced by specific hormones before a person's birth. 

    Related:

    Ex-Gay Porn Star Working as German Spy on Trial After Posing as Jihadi for Fun
    Italian Police Raid Drug-Fueled Gay Sex Orgy at Vatican Priest's Apartment
    Indonesia Police Arrest More Than 100 Gay Men in Bar Raid
    Russian Rights Ombudsman to Send Team to Chechnya to Probe Gay Persecutions
    Tags:
    gay men, features, Artificial Intelligence, theory, photo, study, Stanford University
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok