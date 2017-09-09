'Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!': Robot Shakes Hands With Putin (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

It seems that the Russian president’s recent prediction that the development of artificial intelligence will determine who will rule the world has struck a chord with the AI community.

Having wrapped up with the Third Eastern Economic Forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Perm near the Ural Mountains to inspect information technology development – and guess what? – he was met by a real robot.

“Hello Vladimir Vladimirovich, I am an autonomous service robot. Nice to meet you,” the android proudly introduced itself stretching out its hand toward the amused president.

The robot can print tickets, guide tourists and work with documents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin views a showroom of small and medium-size businesses engaged in 'digital economy' as he visits the ER-Telecom Holding in Perm © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin

Promobot robot at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev

Promobot information robot at the exhibition in the framework of Open Innovations - 2016 Forum in Skolkovo © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov 1 / 3 © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Russian President Vladimir Putin views a showroom of small and medium-size businesses engaged in 'digital economy' as he visits the ER-Telecom Holding in Perm

On September 1, the head of the Russian state said that "whoever takes the lead in this [artificial intelligence] sphere will become the Lord of the World".