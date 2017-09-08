iPhone 8 Craze Escalates: Apple's Forthcoming Device Drives Internet Insane

Register
    There are just a few days left until Apple introduces its newest wallet-thumping device, and the Internet is frantically guessing what it might look like and what features it has. Here are the facts that we know about the iPhone 8 so far, and how the Internet has responded.

    The new iPhone 8 will be unveiled on September 12 at 10am PT as part of the Apple presentation, where several updates to the Apple Watch, Apple TV and iOS software will also be introduced to the world. As usual, Internet users are falling over themselves anticipating the big day.

    Rumor round-up

    The smartphone is expected to get a costly 5.8-inch OLED display with almost no bevel, a new dual rear camera with a vertical configuration and a glass case.

    ​The smartphone will not have an iconic physical home button; instead the gadget will offer a new software bar with gesture controls for returning to the home screen and switching between apps.

    ​According to some rumors, the iPhone 8 might feature wireless charging, but you'll have to pay extra to enjoy it.

    ​Another leak revealed an image of what is believed to be the 3D sensing camera module from the iPhone 8. This sensor is expected to be mounted on the front of the iPhone 8 to allow facial recognition in the form of Face ID.

    ​The new smartphone from Cupertino will definitely be expensive: it is expected to cost up to $1,200, depending on the configuration.

    ​The leaked images of the iPhone 8 in white split netizens on their opinion.

    Radical redesign reactions

    The dual-lens camera at the rear of the iPhone 8 raised probably the majority of concern. The device is said to have a vertically aligned camera instead of more common one with a horizontal layout.

    ​After the iPhone 7 designers abandoned the earphone jack and following the news that the next model won't have a home button, people are ready for almost anything to be announced about the forthcoming gadget.

    As expected, the radical redesign of the iPhone triggered a hurricane of jokes and memes.

    Even though the genuine iPhone 8 hasn't yet been revealed, customizers from Russian-Italian company Caviar are thinking forward: they have already offered several "posh" designs of the smartphone outer case with meteor, black mink fur of volcano lava.

