iPhone 8 Craze Escalates: Apple's Forthcoming Device Drives Internet Insane

There are just a few days left until Apple introduces its newest wallet-thumping device, and the Internet is frantically guessing what it might look like and what features it has. Here are the facts that we know about the iPhone 8 so far, and how the Internet has responded.

The new iPhone 8 will be unveiled on September 12 at 10am PT as part of the Apple presentation, where several updates to the Apple Watch, Apple TV and iOS software will also be introduced to the world. As usual, Internet users are falling over themselves anticipating the big day.

Rumor round-up

The smartphone is expected to get a costly 5.8-inch OLED display with almost no bevel, a new dual rear camera with a vertical configuration and a glass case.

​The smartphone will not have an iconic physical home button; instead the gadget will offer a new software bar with gesture controls for returning to the home screen and switching between apps.

​According to some rumors, the iPhone 8 might feature wireless charging, but you'll have to pay extra to enjoy it.

Big iPhone 8 news: it will have wireless charging built in! Wonder if it'll be Qi or Apples own tech? #iPhone8 — Dave Brown (@daveapposing) 8 сентября 2017 г.

​Another leak revealed an image of what is believed to be the 3D sensing camera module from the iPhone 8. This sensor is expected to be mounted on the front of the iPhone 8 to allow facial recognition in the form of Face ID.

​The new smartphone from Cupertino will definitely be expensive: it is expected to cost up to $1,200, depending on the configuration.

​The leaked images of the iPhone 8 in white split netizens on their opinion.

There is a lot of hate for the possibility of white #iPhone8. I think it can look pretty great with most apps and that camera notch. pic.twitter.com/N3JRTvfqT7 — Maksim Petriv (@talkaboutdesign) 14 августа 2017 г.

​Radical redesign reactions

The dual-lens camera at the rear of the iPhone 8 raised probably the majority of concern. The device is said to have a vertically aligned camera instead of more common one with a horizontal layout.

​After the iPhone 7 designers abandoned the earphone jack and following the news that the next model won't have a home button, people are ready for almost anything to be announced about the forthcoming gadget.

iPhone 8 camera will be so good, that you don't need a professional camera anymore! 🎥 🎬#iPhone8 #iPhone8camera pic.twitter.com/G7ZrtATG3q — Gabriel Cosut (@iAppsclub) 19 августа 2017 г.

As expected, the radical redesign of the iPhone triggered a hurricane of jokes and memes.

I love my job, I get to play with the new iPhone today. Look how good the camera is! #iphone8 #iphoneX #apple pic.twitter.com/xCTyD3h44l — Matt Awesumson (@Awesumson) 2 июня 2017 г.

Apple #iPhone8 rumour: ditching the lightning cable to make room for real lightning. Charge your phone by leaving it out during the storm! — Daniel Kasman (@kasmand) 7 сентября 2017 г.

IPhone 8 predictions

No screen

No speakers

No charger

No casing

Starting @ £999 — HardlyHarry (@Mc15Haz) 7 сентября 2017 г.

Even though the genuine iPhone 8 hasn't yet been revealed, customizers from Russian-Italian company Caviar are thinking forward: they have already offered several "posh" designs of the smartphone outer case with meteor, black mink fur of volcano lava.