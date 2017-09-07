Register
19:05 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Ukrainians.co Network Fails to Repeat Vkontakte Success, Compete With Facebook

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 17120

    In Ukraine, a homegrown social network has bitten the dust after its foreign co-management firm withdrew support.

    Ukrainians.co, a grassroots social network set up by tech-savvy citizens of Ukraine, has been closed down after its primary backer — a foreign "startup accelerator" — withdrew its support for the venture.

    The platform was launched after President Petro Poroshenko blocked access to numerous Russian social networks in the country, including the incredibly popular regional Facebook competitor VKontakte in May 2017, as part of an ongoing crackdown on Russian culture in Ukraine. 

    NATO member states' flags outside the European headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Yuriy Somov
    NATO Considers Ukraine’s Ban on Russian Websites Matter of National Security
    The move was undertaken despite polls indicating around 60 percent of Ukrainians opposing it (in particular the bans on Odnoklassniki, VKontakte and Yandex), international outrage, and opposition parties claiming the restrictions were unconstitutional.

    Rocked by the ban, Ukrainians were nonetheless not without a dedicated social network for long — Ukrainians.co, a VKontakte clone, was quickly launched to fill the gap.

    Hello, Goodbye

    However, on September 5 the site's co-founder Alexandra Strumchinska announced the project would shut down.

    In videos posted to Twitter and Facebook, Strumchinska said the network was earmarked for destruction as its co-management, Canadian startup accelerator StartupSoft, had refused to develop the project any further.

    As such, Strumchinska's "voice [was] not enough" to continue to pursue the project independently.

    "The management of the [StartupSoft] refused not only independent development, but also the possibility of transferring it to any other party that could help me fulfill its promise," she explained.

    Over the course of its existence, Ukrainians.co amassed a user base of around 400,000 — while just under one percent of Ukraine's total population of 45 million, the site operated for a mere three months, and was never fully functional. A fully developed site established over a greater period could well have attracted more users.

    Facebook 1, Ukrainians 0

    Reactions on other social networks to the news varied from disappointment to a lack of surprise. In a sense, the failure of Ukrainians.co to attract greater user volumes is arguably unsurprising — Facebook is an established platform and global social media phenomenon, waiting in the wings when VKontakte was unceremoniously banned in the country.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Berlin February 25, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Kay Nietfeld
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Berlin February 25, 2016

    Ukrainians had an obvious alternative to immediately flock to, and one with an extremely large marketing budget — Ukrainians.co may not have stood a chance on a longer-term basis.

    In conversations with a mainstream publication, a representative of StartupSoft confirmed the dumping of Ukrainians.co indeed resulted from the immense difficulty of competing with the ascendant Facebook — the 12 million or so Ukrainian VKontakte users did not make the leap to Ukrainians.co as hoped, instead flocking to Zuckberg's titan, and the site's 400,000-strong user base was not particularly active. As such, it was decided to concede defeat before pumping further funds into the project.

    Vkontakte social network service
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Vkontakte social network service

    Whatever the truth of the matter, Facebook has emerged as a clear winner from President Poroshenko's controversial war on Russian internet sites. It joins Monsanto, Dupont, Cargill, Exxon, Raytheon and the Bleyzer Foundation as just the latest major US corporation to benefit from the Maidan Coup.     

    Related:

    Ukraine Must Scrap Ban on Russian Social Media - Reporters Without Borders
    Russian Social Networks Among Entities Sanctioned by Ukraine
    Over 200,000 ‘Vkontakte’ Accounts Blocked as Users’ Personal Data Leaked
    Mail.ru Group Purchases 48.01-Percent Stake in Social Network Vkontakte
    Tags:
    anti-Russian policy, startup, social media, social networks, Maidan, Facebook, VKontakte, Twitter, Petro Poroshenko, Mark Zuckerberg, Canada, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok