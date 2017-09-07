WikiLeaks Unveils Secret Data on CIA Missile Control System Project for Fighters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — WikiLeaks has revealed four secret documents from the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) Protego project of microcontroller-based missile control system for Pratt & Whitney jets equipped with air-to-air and air-to-ground missile launch systems.

"Protego is not the 'usual' malware development project like all previous publications by WikiLeaks in the Vault7 series. The Protego project is a PIC-based missile control system that was developed by Raytheon. The documents indicate that the system is installed on-board a Pratt & Whitney aircraft (PWA) equipped with missile launch systems," Wikileaks said in a press release.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev WikiLeaks Reveals Exactly How CIA Secretly Collects Our Biometric Data

The published documents include the projects's scheme, description, build procedure and other related data. According to Wikileaks, the project was maintained between 2014 and 2015.

The Raytheon Company is a major US defense contractor and industrial corporation specializing in weapons and military and commercial electronics. Raytheon's sales amounted to $26 billion in 2016. Pratt & Whitney is a US-based aerospace manufacturer, producing mostly aircraft engines and gas turbines, its revenue totaled $14 billion in 2015.

The publictaions are made as part of the Vault 7 project, a large archive of CIA-related classified documents that Wikieaks has obtained. The platform released the first batch of the documents in March, containing a total of 8,761 documents. According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by US government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.