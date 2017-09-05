Register
23:08 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    Little Help From My Friends: Skype Gives Facebook's Robot Lessons in Being Human

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 79 0 0

    Though Skype is more well known as a communications service connecting families and business partners, the 12-year-old system is also providing artificial intelligence training in the hopes of creating more human-like robots.

    Facebook's artificial intelligence lab in Menlo Park, California, developed a robot called "Learn2Smile" that analyzes the facial expressions of a person it's chatting with and adjusts its own facial responses depending on the conversation.

    "Even though the appearances of individuals in our dataset differ, their expressions share similarities which can be extracted from the configuration of their facial landmarks," Will Feng, the lead researcher in the experiment, said in a statement.

    Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones
    © AP Photo/ HBO, Keith Bernstein, File
    Artificial Intelligence Writes Next Game of Thrones Book

    Driven by an algorithm, researchers had the robot watch 250 Skype chat videos that on topics such as personal fitness and wellbeing, study-abroad experiences and spirituality. The goal for the bot was to zero-in on the expressions one person made in the two-person chat videos, and then examine how the second person's face shifted in response during the conversation.

    The algorithm researchers created split the human face into 68 "facial landmarks" and noted how each part of someone's face changed, reviewing even the most subtle differences.

    "For example, when people cringe, the configuration of their eyebrows and mouth is most revealing about their emotional state… small variations in expression can be very informative," Feng explained.

    After the robot watched and analyzed the first set of videos, it watched footage of a person talking and was made to choose the most appropriate facial response. If a person were "laughing" or "cringing," the robot would either open its mouth or move its head to the side.

    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Ex Machina: US Senate Mulls Bill to Tackle Economic Threat of Artificial Intelligence
    As a final test to see if Learn2Smile's response was adequate and natural, experts assembled a team to watch the robot responding to the videos. According to the study, the panel found that the bot's reactions were "natural and consistent."

    The system will be presented in late September at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems in Vancouver, Canada.

    According to Feng, since non-verbal cues depend on more than just a person's facial expressions, the team plans on testing how the selection of certain vocabulary words and how someone's "changing mental state" can alter facial expressions.

    Related:

    India Wakes Up To Economic Transformation Through Artificial Intelligence
    Flying On Its Own: Russia's 6-Gen Aircraft to Get Artificial Intelligence
    Blowing Up the Music Industry? Artificial Intelligence Drops First Pop Album
    Apocalyptic Scenario of Artificial Intelligence Destroying Humans Exaggerated
    Musk Says Zuckerberg Has 'Limited' Understanding of Artificial Intelligence
    Tags:
    robots, artificial intelligence, Facebook, Skype, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok