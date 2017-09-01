Register
05:58 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Mars

    New NASA Probe to Dig Up Dirt on Martian Interior in 2018

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 85 0 0

    NASA's 2018 mission to Mars won't just be collecting surface-based soil: the space agency's probe will actually focus on examining the deep interior of the Martian underground.

    The InSight Project, expected to take flight between May and July 2018, when Earth and Mars are close enough for the trip to be a mere six months, and land a few days after Thanksgiving, will hopefully offer an explanation on how rocky planets, including Earth, were formed.

    "Because the interior of Mars has churned much less than Earth's in the past 3 billion years," Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA, said in a press release, "Mars likely preserves evidence about rocky planets' infancy better than our home planet does."

    Currently being tested at a Denver facility, the InSight spacecraft, a stationary lander, was created with the help of Lockheed Martin Space Systems.

    This image shows spidery channels eroded into Martian ground. It is a Sept. 12, 2016, example from HiRISE camera high-resolution observations of more than 20 places that were chosen in 2016 on the basis of about 10,000 volunteers' examination of Context Camera lower-resolution views of larger areas.
    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
    Astronomers Find ‘Spiders’ on Mars, but Not Ziggy Stardust
    "The lander is completed and instruments have been integrated onto it so that we can complete the final spacecraft testing including acoustics, instrument deployments and thermal balance tests," Stu Spath, a spacecraft program manager with Lockheed Martin, said in a statement.

    The probe will use two instruments that will relate information back up from the underground. The first of the two is a seismometer developed in conjunction with CNES and several countries, which will record seismic waves. The second, a heat probe, will burrow itself approximately 10 to 16 feet below the surface to measure how much energy is emitted from the planet's insides, according to the American space agency.

    The third and final component of the mission will use radio transmissions between the Red Planet and Earth to investigate how Mars rotates on it. Ideally, this will help to spill the beans on the size of the Martian planet's core.

    Initially scheduled for March 2016, the mission was put on hold after officials found a leak in a metal container that was designed to maintain near-vacuum conditions around the seismometer's main sensors. It has since been fixed, giving the delayed mission the green light.

    "We have fixed the problem we had two years ago, and we are eagerly preparing for launch, Tom Hoffman, a project manager on the InSight mission, said.

    Related:

    Russian Lawmaker Suggests Imposing Sanctions on Coca-Cola, Mars, Procter&Gamble
    China to Build First Mars Simulation Base in Qinghai Province
    I See Faces! July 25 Offers Two Mars Exploration Anniversaries for Price of One
    Russia to Continue Cooperation with Europe on Mars Exploration - Putin
    Is There Life on Mars? US Government Grills NASA on Red Planet's Alien History
    Tags:
    space, NASA, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok