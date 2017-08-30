Register
00:01 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vaccine

    Ray of Hope: Scientists Train Immunity to Fight Off Heroin Effect

    © AP Photo/ Achmad Ibrahim
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12220

    A group of American scientists is working on a vaccine that can make the human brain immune to heroin and synthetic opioid fentanyl. Two types of the vaccine have already been tested in mice and monkeys, and the results are quite promising for human trials.

    The new vaccine can neuter the mind-altering effect of certain drugs for several weeks, reports Science Alert. The body's own immune system is trained to block addictive chemicals from entering the brain.

    Heroin knows how to hit receptor molecules in the brain's neurons that induce a surge of euphoria, after which a person feels deep, unmatched tranquility. That is what drug addicts keep returning for. But, having been vaccinated, a person will feel literally nothing after a dose of heroin. Wouldn't it be way easier to break the drug-taking cycle?

    The new method, which was developed by Kim Janda, a professor in the department of chemistry and immunology at Scripps, trains the immune system with a series of vaccination shots. The immune system learns to recognize molecular structures that resemble opioids. Therefore, it sends out antibodies, which prevent the drugs from crossing the blood-brain barrier and having any impact on the brain.

    That is a breakthrough solution. Scientists had been trying to achieve a similar result since the 1970s, but their efforts were hampered by the size of the molecules that opioids consist of. These molecules are far too tiny for the body's immune system to identify, so it won’t stand against them.

    Where Does Heroin in the US Come From?
    To provoke the defensive reaction of the body’s immune system, Janda’s team designed small molecules that resemble the opioid molecules, but with carrier proteins attached that act as a binding site for antibodies produced by the immune system.

    The new vaccine will be timely for two reasons. Firstly, statistics say that drug problems are exacerbating. The number of heroin users in the US tripled between 2003 and 2014, with fatal overdoses having tripled in the past 15 years. Only in 2015 drug overdoses killed more than 50,000 Americans.

    Drugs
    CC0
    Trump's Call to 'Hire American' Faces the Heroin Challenge
    Secondly, synthetic opioids are a new threat. They are cheaper and faster to manufacture, as there is no need to grow opium poppies. These are hard drugs – for example, fentanyl is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Synthetic drugs are dangerously accessible, which may provoke drug use rates to hit the ceiling.

    Nowadays drug addiction is frequently treated with drug substitution therapy that implies replacing heroin or fentanyl with less potent opioids like methadone. The substitute drug is less deadly: the risk of overdose is reduced, as it doesn’t bring the euphoria of heroin. However, such treatment is costly and requires daily injections. In addition, methadone and its analogues are still addictive.

    In contrast, creating vaccines is very inexpensive, while its concept is game-changing. Of course, vaccination itself wouldn't make a person get off the needle. But, provided that a patient is eager to recover, it can become a valuable tool for overcoming addiction.

    Related:

    'Biggest Drug Bust': Canadian Police Confiscate Over 1,000 Kg of Cocaine
    Afghanistan and the CIA Heroin Ratline
    Knock, Knock: Filipino Police Conduct ‘Terrifying’ Door-to-Door Drug Testing
    Tags:
    immunology, immune system, chemistry, science, drug overdose, drug addiction, heroin, Scripps, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok