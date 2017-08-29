Russia's Sakhalin Island Mysteriously Disappears After N Korea's Missile Launch

The online maps of Russian IT company Yandex do not show the island of Sakhalin anymore. The Far Eastern island has disappeared on the Yandex maps when viewing between 180 and 3000 kilometers from Earth's surface.
После запуска ракеты КНДР на "Яндекс.Картах" пропал российский Сахалин https://t.co/r0nGfsRzQH pic.twitter.com/I4R8sLYi3z— РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) 29 августа 2017 г.
Yandex officials explained the cause of the failure. According to the corporation's press secretary, Dmitry Gorchakov, the Sakhalin "loss" occurred while the map service was being updated. "We have already fixed this technical problem, and Sakhalin will soon be back in both the mobile and the web version of our service," he said.
