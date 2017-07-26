Register
03:23 GMT +326 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Data for Millions of US Voters Hits Dark Web Marketplace

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Tech
    Get short URL
    122320

    Taking to an underground marketplace called RaidForums, a dark web vendor going by the pseudonym "Logan" has reportedly sold millions of voter records from nine states.

    The records include voters’ first, middle and last names, voter IDs, birth dates, voter status, party affiliations, residential addresses and a slew of other details, according to Dark Reading. The stolen data reportedly came from Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma and Washington state.

    President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US State of Maryland Denies Trump's Request for Voter Registration Information

    But "Logan" claims he has voter information from an additional 20 to 25 states, Jonathan Tomek, director of threat research at LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, told Dark Reading. 

    Following the sale of 10 million voter records from Ohio and Arkansas for just $4, the cyber criminal’s pattern does not suggest particular interest in financial gains. 

    So how was such an alarming quantity of information collected? According to Tomek, it was through a combination of social engineering and Freedom of Information Act requests. 

    "Logan is not affiliated with any group to our knowledge, we believe he is acting alone," Tomek noted. "I can say he is over 18, travels a bit internationally, and works for a cybersecurity company."

    Voters cast their election ballots inside a polling place Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    Info on Nearly Every US Voter Exposed as Republicans’ Data Insecurely Stored
    With the number of buyers “Logan” has acquired unclear, officials note the trickster is also trading information with others. 

    "We do know he is actively trading information for other stolen items such as credit cards and login credentials," Tomek suggested. "The combination of the voter information plus the other data has potential to be very bad since the voter data contain birthday, home address, email, and full name."

    While officials zero in on the dark web figure, the Trump administration seeks to gain access to every US state’s voter registration data. Only 24 states have thus far fallen in line with President Donald Trump’s demands, and advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union say the act could lead to voter suppression.

    Related:

    Alleged Yahoo Hacker Karim Baratov to Fight Extradition to US if No Deal Reached
    Russian Election Commission Says Ready to Prevent Hacker Attacks
    NATO Boosts Cyberdefense, Helps Ukraine in Probe of Recent Hacker Attacks
    How an Ethical Hacker Helped the FBI Crack the 'Most Bizarre' Murder Case
    Ecuador's President Calls Julian Assange 'Hacker'
    Tags:
    voter registration, cybercrime, vote, cybersecurity, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Free Market Lesson
    Free Market Lesson
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok