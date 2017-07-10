Construction of India’s Largest AeroSpace Park Begins

© AFP 2017/ Prakash SINGH Sustainable Energy: Indian Refineries to Convert Waste Gases Into Liquid Fuel

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Apart from the Dassault Reliance offset facility, the park will also be home to the proposed facilities with Thales, DAHER, and Strata amongst others. Business at the Aerospace Park is expected to exceed $30 billion over the next 30 years.

"The board of approval (BoA) for special economic zone under the ministry of commerce has approved the proposal of Reliance Aerostructure for the development of the Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park (DAPP) with related infrastructure facilities and services at Mihan, Nagpur. With the BoA's nod, Aerospace Park which is spread over 289 acres, will become the largest greenfield aerospace park in the country," defense sources told to Sputnik.

The company will start construction of the first phase of the two-phased project by the end of this month with production starting in the first quarter of 2018. The first phase, which will be spread over 104 acres, will include the production of aircraft, electronic warfare systems, radars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for commercial aircraft and complete eco-system of tiered suppliers to support these large projects. With a proposed investment of $977 million, the park is expected to generate more than 10,000 highly skilled jobs.

The DAAP will become the supply chain hub for Dassault programs in India under offset deal for 36 Rafale combat jets which India is purchasing from France at a cost of $8.85 billion. Dassault will have to invest half of the amount of Rafale deal i.e $4.42 billion in India as per the rules of offset obligations of country's defense procurement policy. Out of 50%, France will invest 30% in military aeronautics-related research programs and 20% fund will be invested in Indian defense firms, which will make Rafale components.

Under the contract, $31.25 million will be in direct investment term which is expected to arrive from France's Dassault via its Dassault Reliance Aviation Ltd (a joint venture between both the companies) by end of this year. "Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited Joint Venture is presently creating the state-of-the-art integrated eco-structure to execute the $ 4.42 billion offset program linked to the sale of 36 Rafale fighter jets," the source added.

Dassault Reliance JV has already shortlisted more than 200 vendors, mostly small and medium size enterprise to be part of the supply chain at DAAP.

