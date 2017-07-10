Register
19:08 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Sitabuldi Market, one of the busiest commercial areas of Nagpur

    Construction of India’s Largest AeroSpace Park Begins

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gppande /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    169 0 0

    The Indian government has cleared the proposal of Reliance Aerostructure Ltd for the development of India’s largest greenfield aerospace project that will also be home to Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited joint venture at Mihan near Nagpur in the center of the country.

    Indian commuters and their vehicles stand in a traffic jam in New Delhi (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Prakash SINGH
    Sustainable Energy: Indian Refineries to Convert Waste Gases Into Liquid Fuel
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Apart from the Dassault Reliance offset facility, the park will also be home to the proposed facilities with Thales, DAHER, and Strata amongst others. Business at the Aerospace Park is expected to exceed $30 billion over the next 30 years.

    "The board of approval (BoA) for special economic zone under the ministry of commerce has approved the proposal of Reliance Aerostructure for the development of the Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park (DAPP) with related infrastructure facilities and services at Mihan, Nagpur. With the BoA's nod, Aerospace Park which is spread over 289 acres, will become the largest greenfield aerospace park in the country," defense sources told to Sputnik.

    The company will start construction of the first phase of the two-phased project by the end of this month with production starting in the first quarter of 2018. The first phase, which will be spread over 104 acres, will include the production of aircraft, electronic warfare systems, radars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for commercial aircraft and complete eco-system of tiered suppliers to support these large projects. With a proposed investment of $977 million, the park is expected to generate more than 10,000 highly skilled jobs.

    An Indian soldier looks through binoculars at a forward post somewhere in Mendhar sector 200 meters from the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistan held Kashmir, some 100 Kms southwest of Srinagar (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Chinese Expert Rakes Up Kashmir Issue Amid the Current Standoff With India
    The DAAP will become the supply chain hub for Dassault programs in India under offset deal for 36 Rafale combat jets which India is purchasing from France at a cost of $8.85 billion. Dassault will have to invest half of the amount of Rafale deal i.e $4.42 billion in India as per the rules of offset obligations of country's defense procurement policy. Out of 50%, France will invest 30% in military aeronautics-related research programs and 20% fund will be invested in Indian defense firms, which will make Rafale components.

    Under the contract, $31.25 million will be in direct investment term which is expected to arrive from France's Dassault via its Dassault Reliance Aviation Ltd (a joint venture between both the companies) by end of this year. "Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited Joint Venture is presently creating the state-of-the-art integrated eco-structure to execute the $ 4.42 billion offset program linked to the sale of 36 Rafale fighter jets," the source added.

    Dassault Reliance JV has already shortlisted more than 200 vendors, mostly small and medium size enterprise to be part of the supply chain at DAAP.

    Related:

    Row Over Tibetan Flag Near Border Rocks Sensitive India-China Ties
    After 70 Years in Service, India Set to Shut Army Education Corps
    Practice Makes Perfect: Indian Officers Visit Russian Military Training Range
    Tags:
    greenfield, aerospace, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok