WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Successful deployment of Intelsat 35e to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit confirmed," the California-based space company tweeted.

The next-generation satellite was launched Wednesday evening on top of a Falcon 9 heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Two previous attempts to place it into orbit last weekend were called off just seconds before the liftoff due to technical issues with the carrier rocket.