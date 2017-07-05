US Not Yet Ready to Back Kiev’s Claim Russia Behind Recent Cyberattacks

© REUTERS/ Phil Noble/File Photo Danish Shipping Giant May Face Millions in Losses After Major Cyberattack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government is not prepared yet to blame Russia for the recent cyberattacks that Ukraine claims were orchestrated by Moscow, a senior US State Department official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"We’re aware that the Ukrainian government is holding Russia responsible for last week’s attacks, but we’re not ready to make that judgment just yet," the official stated.

On June 27, a large-scale hacking attack targeted companies across the world, but particularly affecting organizations in Ukraine. The attackers used ransomware, which was initially recognized as the Petya malware, but was later identified it as a new type of malware named ExPetr.

The wave of cyberattacks also hit Russia, Western Europe and North America, according to media reports.

On June 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the large-scale cyberattacks confirm Russia's arguments that combining efforts globally is needed to address the growing cyber threat.